If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or TikTok every now and then, I'd be surprised if you hadn't come across the Owala FreeSip water bottle. It's been taking over the internet left, right and centre, with many people claiming it's up there with the best reusable water bottles they've ever used.

Available in a vast array of colours and sizes, the Owala FreeSip is a leakproof water bottle that offers two drinking methods. With some #watertok fanatics preferring a straw and others opting for a wide-mouth opening, it's a flexible option that people won't stop raving about. It even won a spot amongst The Times' Best Inventions of 2023.

When the Owala FreeSip landed on my Explore page, there's no doubt I liked the look of it. However, as time went on and I realised how popular it actually was, I couldn't stop myself from wondering why it was so special.

(Image credit: Owala)

The first thing that sets the Owala FreeSip away from its competitors is its price point. Unlike a certain tumbler that can cost upwards of £45/$60, the Owala FreeSip starts at £20/$28 depending on what size you go for. This is the expected price you'd pay for a good quality bottle, especially if you want it to last.

As mentioned, the bottle also features the patented FreeSip spout, a design that combines both a straw and a wide-mouth opening. There aren't many bottles out there that let you switch easily between the two drinking methods, so this is one of the main things that draws people in.

It's also insulated with three layers of stainless steel, and there's also a convenient carry loop that doubles as a lock when closed. It's clear Owala has thought long and hard about making the FreeSip as versatile as possible, allowing users to get a variety of different uses out of it.

Find out more about the Owala FreeSip

