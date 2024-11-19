You'll never have a false alarm again with Aqara's new smart smoke detector

Aqara has today announced the European launch of its Smoke Detector, available in a variety of countries, including the UK. Equipped with a powerful siren, LED indicator and app-controlled features, it's a compelling choice for modern homes.
It follows the brand's launch of its first-ever smart lock back in October. Both devices are Matter-compatible, meaning they'll integrate seamlessly into most smart home ecosystems.
The Aqara Smoke Detector is available at selected Aqara retailers for £44.99 (around $50) and will be listed on Amazon in the coming weeks.
When activated, homeowners will receive real-time alerts directly to their smartphones, allowing prompt action from any location. In the event of a false alarm, users can quickly silence loud sirens through the Aqara Home app, or mute the alarm by showing a preset gesture to the Camera Hub G3. Full disarmament requires pressing the reset button on the device.
The Smoke Detector integrates seamlessly with major platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, and supports Matter-over-Bridge for future-proofed interoperability. This allows the sensor to work with smart devices from Aqara and other brands, enhancing the home safety system’s functionality.
With a long battery life of up to 10 years and a sleek, compact design, the Smoke Detector can blend into any home decor whilst allowing rapid response in emergencies. Low-battery notifications also ensure the uninterrupted protection, and users can perform self-tests through the Aqara Home app to maintain optimal functionality.
Buy the Aqara Smoke Detector for £44.99
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
