Aqara’s new smart lock supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit for unlimited unlocking options

Aqara launches its U300 smart lock that’s compatible with any smart home ecosystem

Aqara U300 Smart Lock
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
QUICK SUMMARY

Aqara has launched its Smart Lock U300. It supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit so it’s compatible and works with any and all smart home ecosystems.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is available to buy for $229.99.

Smart home company, Aqara has just launched its latest smart lock and it has more unlocking and compatibility options than ever before. The new Aqara Smart Lock U300 supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit, so it works with any and all smart home ecosystems in your house.

Aqara’s collection of the best smart locks are extensive, and include retrofit, deadbolt and handle options. The newest addition to the line-up, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 is in the form of a door lock and handle, and is designed for doors that are already fitted with a lever or a door knob.

The most impressive feature of the Aqara Smart Lock U300 is its integrations and compatibility. As the third smart lock from Aqara to support Apple Home Key, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 also supports Thread, Matter and Apple HomeKit – so if you’re an Apple user, you’ll definitely want to introduce this smart lock to your home.

Apple Home users can unlock the Aqara Smart Lock U300 using Apple Home Key via your iPhone or Apple Watch – although you will need an Apple 2-in-1 Matter Controller and Border router too. The Aqara Smart Lock U300 can also be paired with Aqara’s Thread-enabled Matter hub, making it compatible with other smart home ecosystems, like Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Aqara U300 Smart Lock

(Image credit: Amazon)

My favourite smart lock feature is fingerprint entry, and the Aqara Smart Lock U300 offers this with its fingerprint reader that’s located on the handle. It supports up to 50 unique fingerprints, so you can programme it to unlock with multiple members of your family.

For tighter security, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 also has one-time local passwords for guest uses and passage, auto-lock and ‘do not disturb’ modes for hassle-free entry and enhanced protection. Compared to other smart locks on the market, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 looks like a traditional door handle, so it’s not too conspicuous and less of an eyesore.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is available to buy for $229.99 at Amazon. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK but its predecessor, the U200+ is currently discounted on the Aqara UK website.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸