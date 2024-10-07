Aqara’s new smart lock supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit for unlimited unlocking options

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has launched its Smart Lock U300. It supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit so it’s compatible and works with any and all smart home ecosystems. The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is available to buy for $229.99.

Smart home company, Aqara has just launched its latest smart lock and it has more unlocking and compatibility options than ever before. The new Aqara Smart Lock U300 supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit, so it works with any and all smart home ecosystems in your house.

Aqara’s collection of the best smart locks are extensive, and include retrofit, deadbolt and handle options. The newest addition to the line-up, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 is in the form of a door lock and handle, and is designed for doors that are already fitted with a lever or a door knob.

The most impressive feature of the Aqara Smart Lock U300 is its integrations and compatibility. As the third smart lock from Aqara to support Apple Home Key, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 also supports Thread, Matter and Apple HomeKit – so if you’re an Apple user, you’ll definitely want to introduce this smart lock to your home.

Apple Home users can unlock the Aqara Smart Lock U300 using Apple Home Key via your iPhone or Apple Watch – although you will need an Apple 2-in-1 Matter Controller and Border router too. The Aqara Smart Lock U300 can also be paired with Aqara’s Thread-enabled Matter hub, making it compatible with other smart home ecosystems, like Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

(Image credit: Amazon)

My favourite smart lock feature is fingerprint entry, and the Aqara Smart Lock U300 offers this with its fingerprint reader that’s located on the handle. It supports up to 50 unique fingerprints, so you can programme it to unlock with multiple members of your family.

For tighter security, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 also has one-time local passwords for guest uses and passage, auto-lock and ‘do not disturb’ modes for hassle-free entry and enhanced protection. Compared to other smart locks on the market, the Aqara Smart Lock U300 looks like a traditional door handle, so it’s not too conspicuous and less of an eyesore.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is available to buy for $229.99 at Amazon . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK but its predecessor, the U200+ is currently discounted on the Aqara UK website .