Watch out Govee – SwitchBot has silently launched a Matter-compatible smart floor lamp

It's appeared on the CSA database

Signe gradient floor lamp
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
SwitchBot has quietly launched its new Floor Lamp, recently spotted in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) database.

Whilst pricing and launch details remain unclear, it's expected to be more affordable than competitors like the Govee Floor Lamp Pro.

SwitchBot is a big name in the smart home world, but when it comes to the best smart lights, it's barely dipped its toes in the water – especially compared to heavyweights like Philips Hue and Govee. However, things may be about to change.

Whilst SwitchBot hasn't officially announced anything, a new floor lamp has popped up in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) database. Described as a "fashion decorative light" with a concealed light source, it's designed to sit near a wall, casting light that reflects off it for an ambient glow. It's also Matter-compatible, meaning it'll play nicely with a variety of smart home ecosystems.

Details like pricing and availability are still under wraps, but given SwitchBot's track record for budget-friendly gadgets, it's unlikely to break the bank.

floor lamp

(Image credit: CSA / SwitchBot)

The lamp itself seems like a direct rival to the Govee Floor Lamp Pro, which snagged T3's Best Smart Light award in 2024. However, unlike Govee's model, the SwitchBot Floor Lamp doesn't seem to pack an integrated speaker, so we expect it to come with a significantly lower price tag.

According to the CSA listing, the lamp features three independent light beads for RGB (colour), CW (cool white) and WW (warm white) lighting – with a solid lifespan of 25,000 hours. Plus, it's said to include various dynamic lighting effects, including a fun music-sync mode.

We'll update you as and when we know more – so keep an eye out!

