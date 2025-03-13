Watch out Govee – SwitchBot has silently launched a Matter-compatible smart floor lamp
It's appeared on the CSA database
QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has quietly launched its new Floor Lamp, recently spotted in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) database.
Whilst pricing and launch details remain unclear, it's expected to be more affordable than competitors like the Govee Floor Lamp Pro.
SwitchBot is a big name in the smart home world, but when it comes to the best smart lights, it's barely dipped its toes in the water – especially compared to heavyweights like Philips Hue and Govee. However, things may be about to change.
Whilst SwitchBot hasn't officially announced anything, a new floor lamp has popped up in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) database. Described as a "fashion decorative light" with a concealed light source, it's designed to sit near a wall, casting light that reflects off it for an ambient glow. It's also Matter-compatible, meaning it'll play nicely with a variety of smart home ecosystems.
Details like pricing and availability are still under wraps, but given SwitchBot's track record for budget-friendly gadgets, it's unlikely to break the bank.
The lamp itself seems like a direct rival to the Govee Floor Lamp Pro, which snagged T3's Best Smart Light award in 2024. However, unlike Govee's model, the SwitchBot Floor Lamp doesn't seem to pack an integrated speaker, so we expect it to come with a significantly lower price tag.
According to the CSA listing, the lamp features three independent light beads for RGB (colour), CW (cool white) and WW (warm white) lighting – with a solid lifespan of 25,000 hours. Plus, it's said to include various dynamic lighting effects, including a fun music-sync mode.
We'll update you as and when we know more – so keep an eye out!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Sony's new TV tech means even bigger TVs could be on the horizon
Sony's 'High Density RGB LED Backlight' technology is coming
By Mike Lowe Published
-
PS Plus adds one of last year's biggest and best action games on PS5 and PS4 for free
PS Plus Extra and Premium members getting much-loved action-platformer for free
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Philips Hue could be launching its first-ever video doorbell – here's what we know so far
It's a logical next step
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the platform you should go for
Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Govee is offering free gifts with smart light purchases in exclusive Mavericks collaboration
Be quick though – there's only a limited amount
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived in the US
The Impress line is here
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Govee upgrades smart water leak detector with dual sensors to detect both drips and floods
It's also incredibly affordable
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot’s new smart blinds are Matter compatible, adjustable and surprisingly affordable
SwitchBot launches world’s first adjustable smart roller shades
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue issues new update for its Bridge – here's what you need to know
Yep...another one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlight review: a smart lighting classic that seamlessly elevates your Hue setup
It may have launched over seven years ago, but you still can't go wrong
By Lizzie Wilmot Published