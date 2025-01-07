ULTRALOQ debuts world’s first ultra-wide band smart lock – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY
ULTRALOQ has announced two new smart locks at CES 2025.
The ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB + NFC Smart Deadbolt is backed with ultra-wide band technology to offer more secure automatic unlocking.
At CES 2025, ULTRALOQ debuted two new smart locks to offer more secure automatic unlocking than before. The main showstopper is the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB + NFC Smart Deadbolt, the world’s first lock with ultra-wide band technology – but it’ll cost you.
For a more precise and hands-free auto-unlocking experience, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB + NFC Smart Deadbolt uses ultra-wide band technology for fast unlocking in under a few seconds. When you approach the front door, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission senses the keyholder’s phone location and determines the distance and direction of approach.
From there, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission smart lock automatically unlocks the door as you approach, making it quicker and easier to get into your home. The ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission also has tap-to-unlock functionality and it supports Matter so you can use voice commands with the lock, including Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.
The next product announcement from ULTRALOQ is the ULTRALOQ Bolt NFC. An advanced smart deadbolt lock, the ULTRALOQ Bolt NFC is the newest version of the brand’s most popular model, and is ULTRALOQ’s first deadbolt to support Apple Home and Home Key.
Apple users that have a compatible Apple Watch or iPhone can now set up digital keys in their Apple Wallot to unlock the ULTRALOQ Bolt NFC. All they’ll have to do is tap their device of choice to the smart lock, although there are other unlocking methods available, including NFC key card, voice commands, PINs, app control and a traditional key.
As a US-based brand, the new ULTRALOQ smart locks will only be available in the US. As of writing, no launch date has been confirmed but the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB + NFC Smart Deadbolt is expected to cost $399 and the ULTRALOQ Bolt NFC is priced at $249.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
