This tiny smart monitor tracks your bedroom's air quality to help improve your sleep

QUICK SUMMARY Airthings new mini air purifier, the Wave Enhance, is now available to buy. It monitors five factors altogether and is designed to help you perfect your bedroom environment. The Wave Enhance is available on the Airthings website for an RRP of £129/$149.99.

Despite many people liking the concept of the best air purifiers, they're often avoided due to the way they look. Whether you're a fan of interior design or just appreciate a tidy home, having a bulky appliance in the corner can change the tone of what you're going for. Sounds familiar? Take a look at this.

Smart home brand Airthings has launched Wave Enhance, a compact smart monitor that assesses carbon dioxide levels and other factors that affect indoor air quality. With personalised sleep reports and a built-in table stand, it's engineered to help you perfect your bedroom environment and achieve a better night's sleep.

(Image credit: Airthings)

The Wave Enhance monitors five factors altogether, including carbon dioxide, temperature, airborne chemicals, air pressure and humidity, all of which can have severe effect on your quality of sleep. If an abnormal level of one of these factors is detected, the device alerts you via the Airthings app, allowing to adjust the indoor air quality.

The monitor also takes ambient noise and light into account, making sure your bedroom has the right balance of environmental factors as well. However, it's recommended to place the Wave Enhance at a height of 40-70 inches above the floor for the best readings.

One of our favourite features has to be the Sleep Disruptors report. This combines the monitoring insights with data from your wearable device to build a comprehensive picture of your sleep environment. A lot of the best smartwatches or best smart rings aren't able to assess the air quality around you, so it may surprise how much your sleep is being affected by external factors.

