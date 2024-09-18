This tiny smart monitor tracks your bedroom's air quality to help improve your sleep

QUICK SUMMARY
Airthings new mini air purifier, the Wave Enhance, is now available to buy. It monitors five factors altogether and is designed to help you perfect your bedroom environment.
The Wave Enhance is available on the Airthings website for an RRP of £129/$149.99.
Despite many people liking the concept of the best air purifiers, they're often avoided due to the way they look. Whether you're a fan of interior design or just appreciate a tidy home, having a bulky appliance in the corner can change the tone of what you're going for. Sounds familiar? Take a look at this.
Smart home brand Airthings has launched Wave Enhance, a compact smart monitor that assesses carbon dioxide levels and other factors that affect indoor air quality. With personalised sleep reports and a built-in table stand, it's engineered to help you perfect your bedroom environment and achieve a better night's sleep.
The Wave Enhance is available on the Airthings website for an RRP of £129/$149.99.
The Wave Enhance monitors five factors altogether, including carbon dioxide, temperature, airborne chemicals, air pressure and humidity, all of which can have severe effect on your quality of sleep. If an abnormal level of one of these factors is detected, the device alerts you via the Airthings app, allowing to adjust the indoor air quality.
The monitor also takes ambient noise and light into account, making sure your bedroom has the right balance of environmental factors as well. However, it's recommended to place the Wave Enhance at a height of 40-70 inches above the floor for the best readings.
One of our favourite features has to be the Sleep Disruptors report. This combines the monitoring insights with data from your wearable device to build a comprehensive picture of your sleep environment. A lot of the best smartwatches or best smart rings aren't able to assess the air quality around you, so it may surprise how much your sleep is being affected by external factors.
Buy the Wave Enhance at Airthings for £129 or $149.99
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
MG Cyberster first drive: the affordable sports car for a new generation
Is this the Mazda MX-5 in EV form? It just might be...
By Sam Cross Published
-
Can rope scraps change the future of winter gear?
Mammut's latest innovation repurposes industrial waste to create high-performance insulation for eco-conscious adventurers
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Airthings reveals two new products at CES 2024, including its first-ever smart air purifier
Both products are designed to improve air, comfort, sleep quality and productivity in the home
By Lizzie Wilmot Published