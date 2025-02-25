This smart thermostat brand may introduce a mandatory subscription fee for the first time
It could be here sooner than expected
QUICK SUMMARY
Multiple users have reported receiving an in-app message from Tado, alerting them to an upcoming monthly fee of £1/€1 fee to use the app.
The price introduction is due to rising company costs, and whilst not fully confirmed yet, it could be here sooner than expected.
It's well known that many major smart home brands require users to pay subscription fees to access their services and devices. Whilst some video doorbells and top security cameras still offer subscription-free options, the biggest brands almost always come with a cost.
That's why it's been surprising that smart home brand Tado has never charged users for the core features of its service. Until now, Tado has only offered an optional subscription plan priced from £3 (€3.99) for additional features, whilst essential app functions like scheduling and controlling the system have remained free. However, that’s about to change.
Multiple users have reported receiving an in-app message from Tado, known for manufacturing the best smart thermostats, alerting them to an upcoming fee.
A post on the Tado community forum earlier this month revealed that one customer received a notification stating the company would begin charging a monthly £1/€1 fee from 1st May 2025. Meanwhile, a Reddit user in the Netherlands reported seeing a different notice, showing an app screen that appeared to require a subscription as early as February 2025.
According to the notification, the new fee is being introduced due to rising company costs. However, it also clarified that users will still be able to control their systems for free via integrations with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.
Whilst the language in the notification appears rather definitive, it has only been seen by a select number of users, meaning the fee has yet to be fully confirmed. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Want affordable open-back headphones? I test Sennheiser's latest
Looking for wired over-ear headphones on a budget? Sennheiser may have the answer in the HD 505
By Simon Lucas Published
-
Folding phones in 2025 suddenly could be even more appealing
MediaTek's Dimensity 7400X is designed for dual-display phones
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Honeywell launches first Matter-enabled smart thermostat – and it’s surprisingly affordable
Honeywell Home debuts its X2S smart thermostat at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Tado Smart Thermostat X review: an easy, effective way to give your heating system super smarts
Tado’s new heating ecosystem is easy to install and comes in a variety of options to scale the system to your household’s needs
By Nick Odantzis Published
-
Meross takes on Google with the launch of its first Matter-compatible smart thermostat
It’s the third model in history to receive Matter certification
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Should you keep the heating on low all day? An expert reveals all
The age-long question has finally been answered
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Energy expert reveals ideal temperature for your thermostat this winter
Were you aware of this?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
3 security cameras that don't require a monthly subscription
Fed up with paying hefty subscription fees? You don't have to
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Google Nest’s new thermostat has better controls than before – thanks to this handy comfort feature
I only want the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat because of this accessory
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This is the exact date you should turn your heating on, reveals energy expert
Heat your house while keeping your bills down with these heating tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published