This Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue integration makes it easier to control your smart lights

Samsung SmartThings has formed a new partnership with Philips Hue to make it easier to customise your smart lighting within its smart home ecosystem. The new partnership adds 155 new Philips Hue devices to the Works With SmartThings platform (WWST), expanding its compatibility for more seamless controls.

Compared to the likes of Alexa and Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings is often overlooked as a smart home platform – see our guide on how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings for more details.

But Samsung has been working hard to change that, and has been found by users to make it easier to use and support multiple communication protocols together in one place, including Matter, Zigbee and more.

Recently, it was announced that within its SmartThings Developer Centre and Certification by Similarity Program, Samsung has certified that Philips Hue is integrated with the SmartThings platforms.

What this means is that 155 Philips Hue products have now been certified as Works With SmartThings, making it easier to connect and control your smart devices, like the best smart lights .

For those who already use Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue , this is an amazing way to have all your smart controls, schedules and routines in one place. Users don’t need to do anything to enjoy this integration, and can experience better controls and features for your Philips Hue products when using the SmartThings app and ecosystem.

