This Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue integration makes it easier to control your smart lights
Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue team up for easier lighting controls than before
QUICK SUMMARY
Samsung SmartThings has partnered with Philips Hue to make it easier to control your smart lights within your smart home ecosystem.
The new partnership includes 155 Philips Hue products that have now been certified a ‘Works With SmartThings’.
Samsung SmartThings has formed a new partnership with Philips Hue to make it easier to customise your smart lighting within its smart home ecosystem. The new partnership adds 155 new Philips Hue devices to the Works With SmartThings platform (WWST), expanding its compatibility for more seamless controls.
Compared to the likes of Alexa and Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings is often overlooked as a smart home platform – see our guide on how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings for more details.
But Samsung has been working hard to change that, and has been found by users to make it easier to use and support multiple communication protocols together in one place, including Matter, Zigbee and more.
Recently, it was announced that within its SmartThings Developer Centre and Certification by Similarity Program, Samsung has certified that Philips Hue is integrated with the SmartThings platforms.
What this means is that 155 Philips Hue products have now been certified as Works With SmartThings, making it easier to connect and control your smart devices, like the best smart lights.
For those who already use Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue, this is an amazing way to have all your smart controls, schedules and routines in one place. Users don’t need to do anything to enjoy this integration, and can experience better controls and features for your Philips Hue products when using the SmartThings app and ecosystem.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
iPhone 17 Pro could make your MagSafe charger redundant, if new dummy models are true
This might be a deal-breaker for some
By Sam Cross Published
-
You should be following this brushing routine for healthier teeth, according to a dentist
Experts from Ocean have revealed all
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot is finally expanding its Home Assistant support – here's how it'll improve your smart home
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Govee's new smart string lights are nearly here – and the design is my favourite so far
They've appeared on the CSA website and Amazon
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue Appear Outdoor Wall Light review: one of my favourite smart lights so far
Sleek, minimalistic, and beautifully bright
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Watch out Govee – SwitchBot has silently launched a Matter-compatible smart floor lamp
It's appeared on the CSA database
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue could be launching its first-ever video doorbell – here's what we know so far
It's a logical next step
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nuki's new smart lock is drastically different to its predecessor – but still more affordable
Introducing the Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen)
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the platform you should go for
Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple's smart home hub faces unexpected delay – and the reason may surprise you
It was meant to launch this month
By Lizzie Wilmot Published