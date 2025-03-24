This Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue integration makes it easier to control your smart lights

Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue team up for easier lighting controls than before

Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen's avatar
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Samsung SmartThings has partnered with Philips Hue to make it easier to control your smart lights within your smart home ecosystem.

The new partnership includes 155 Philips Hue products that have now been certified a ‘Works With SmartThings’.

Samsung SmartThings has formed a new partnership with Philips Hue to make it easier to customise your smart lighting within its smart home ecosystem. The new partnership adds 155 new Philips Hue devices to the Works With SmartThings platform (WWST), expanding its compatibility for more seamless controls.

Compared to the likes of Alexa and Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings is often overlooked as a smart home platform – see our guide on how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings for more details.

But Samsung has been working hard to change that, and has been found by users to make it easier to use and support multiple communication protocols together in one place, including Matter, Zigbee and more.

Recently, it was announced that within its SmartThings Developer Centre and Certification by Similarity Program, Samsung has certified that Philips Hue is integrated with the SmartThings platforms.

What this means is that 155 Philips Hue products have now been certified as Works With SmartThings, making it easier to connect and control your smart devices, like the best smart lights.

For those who already use Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue, this is an amazing way to have all your smart controls, schedules and routines in one place. Users don’t need to do anything to enjoy this integration, and can experience better controls and features for your Philips Hue products when using the SmartThings app and ecosystem.

TOPICS
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸