This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before

QUICK SUMMARY
Reolink has debuted two Argus security cameras: the Argus 4 Pro and the Argus PT Ultra.
Both cameras have clear, wide views, are battery and solar-powered, and can be connected to Reolink’s new Home Hub.
Ever wanted a security camera that looks like E.T.? Of course you have, and the new Reolink Argus 4 Pro certainly fits the description. Reolink has launched two new cameras, the Argus 4 Pro and the Argus PT Ultra, and both battery/solar powered models have better and wider views than ever before.
The standout of Reolink’s new security camera launches is the Argus 4 Pro. With its small white body and two oversized lenses, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro looks a bit like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – which if anything just makes me want it more. But cleverly, the location of the two lenses is done to widen the field of view while offering less distortion.
The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is a smart dual-lens battery/solar powered camera that delivers a 180° view by stitching two images together. Using the image stitching algorithm, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro merges 4K UHD images captured by both lenses so you can see the full picture without any breaks, blurs or cuts.
As you’d expect with most security cameras, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro offers colour night vision, two-way audio and smart detection for people, animals and vehicles. It also has an impressive battery life and comes with a solar panel so you can charge it via solar energy. It’s also Wi-Fi 6 ready – considering the bite-size design of the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, it packs a lot of features in.
Next is the Reolink Argus PT Ultra which is another 4K solar/battery camera that offers impressive views. Rather than image stitching like the Argus 4 Pro does, the Reolink Argus PT Ultra has a wireless pan and tilt design, so it pans 355° and tilts 140° to cover all areas.
The Reolink Argus PT Ultra has the same quality and image recording features as the Argus 4 Pro, but it also comes with a time lapse feature, where you can condense the day’s recordings into a minute-long video.
Both Argus cameras are compatible with Reolink’s new Home Hub which is designed for multi-device management. Users can connect up to eight cameras on the Reolink Home Hub, and can store video footage in one location on your home network without subscription fees.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Available now, the Argus 4 Pro is £199.99 / $199.99 and the Argus PT Ultra is £149.99 / $159.99. As of writing, both cameras have been given a 20% discount at Reolink.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
Google's Gemini AI smart home controls are now available to everyone
It's expected to roll out over the coming weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Xiaomi's new ceiling smart light has a built-in radar sensor
It appeared on the brand's website today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Users can now create automations for their Secure system via the Philips Hue app
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nest Protect finally gets added to the Google Home app
The Google Home app gets smoke and CO support
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Wyze security cameras now use AI to describe what they see
Wyze follows in Ring and Arlo’s footsteps with new AI-powered subscription
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Waking up for work is tough in the winter – but smart tech can help you avoid that snooze button
How smart tech makes winter mornings run smoother
By T3.com Published
-
Withings’ smart mirror combines a smartwatch and scales into a full-length health scanner
Withings debuts new conceptual smart health mirror at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published