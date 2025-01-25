This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has debuted two Argus security cameras: the Argus 4 Pro and the Argus PT Ultra. Both cameras have clear, wide views, are battery and solar-powered, and can be connected to Reolink’s new Home Hub.

Ever wanted a security camera that looks like E.T.? Of course you have, and the new Reolink Argus 4 Pro certainly fits the description. Reolink has launched two new cameras, the Argus 4 Pro and the Argus PT Ultra, and both battery/solar powered models have better and wider views than ever before.

The standout of Reolink’s new security camera launches is the Argus 4 Pro. With its small white body and two oversized lenses, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro looks a bit like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – which if anything just makes me want it more. But cleverly, the location of the two lenses is done to widen the field of view while offering less distortion.

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is a smart dual-lens battery/solar powered camera that delivers a 180° view by stitching two images together. Using the image stitching algorithm, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro merges 4K UHD images captured by both lenses so you can see the full picture without any breaks, blurs or cuts.

As you’d expect with most security cameras, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro offers colour night vision, two-way audio and smart detection for people, animals and vehicles. It also has an impressive battery life and comes with a solar panel so you can charge it via solar energy. It’s also Wi-Fi 6 ready – considering the bite-size design of the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, it packs a lot of features in.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Next is the Reolink Argus PT Ultra which is another 4K solar/battery camera that offers impressive views. Rather than image stitching like the Argus 4 Pro does, the Reolink Argus PT Ultra has a wireless pan and tilt design, so it pans 355° and tilts 140° to cover all areas.

The Reolink Argus PT Ultra has the same quality and image recording features as the Argus 4 Pro, but it also comes with a time lapse feature, where you can condense the day’s recordings into a minute-long video.

Both Argus cameras are compatible with Reolink’s new Home Hub which is designed for multi-device management. Users can connect up to eight cameras on the Reolink Home Hub, and can store video footage in one location on your home network without subscription fees.

