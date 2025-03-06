This first-ever smart home app upgrades your Ring cameras with AI-powered detection and summaries
Prompt AI launches Seemour, an AI visual intelligence platform
QUICK SUMMARY
Prompt AI has launched Seemour, the world’s first AI visual intelligence platform. Seemour offers AI-powered detection, summaries and notifications, and is currently compatible with Arlo and Ring cameras and doorbells.
Seemour is available to download now for free on the App Store.
Prompt AI has just announced its new app, Seemour – although calling it just an ‘app’ might be too simple of a word. Dubbed the world’s first visual intelligence platform, Seemour offers AI-powered detection, summaries and notifications for your home security cameras – and it’s completely free.
Most security camera brands have an app or subscription that allows users to monitor their camera footage, view live streams and store videos. With the rise in AI, more companies are adding AI to their products, but this new software from Prompt AI offers all these AI features in one platform and is compatible with multiple camera brands.
The Seemour platform is designed to work with your smart home cameras to offer AI-powered detection and other features to strengthen your security and better identify what’s going on around your property. Motion detection has become a norm for security cameras, but Seemour works to detect movement and understand what’s happening to better translate the events your cameras capture.
Seemour’s detection can recognise and differentiate between people, vehicles, delivery services and pets. For example, Seemour can identify people and even pets by name, and will then go on to summarise events captured by multiple cameras into a single, condensed update.
Aside from its detection and summaries, Seemour is designed to cut down unnecessary notifications. The company claims that Seemour can reduce these notifications by up to 70%, and instead, will alert you to suspicious activity immediately, while only showing you other important moments in a summary.
As of writing, Seemour is only compatible with Ring and Arlo cameras and video doorbells, but Prompt AI is planning to expand this support in the future to more brands and smart home devices. Other planned updates that Prompt AI has announced include AI-generated responses and invisibility mode where you can remove specific individuals from stored footage.
The Seemour app is free and available to download in the App Store.
