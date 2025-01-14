Ring announces first ever smart smoke alarms in collaboration with Kidde

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has partnered with Kidde to launch smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The alarms connect to the Ring app to help protect your home with real-time Ring notifications.

Ring has just announced its latest partnership with fire safety brand, Kidde, to create Ring-enabled smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The new alarms connect to the Ring app and help protect your home by sending real-time Ring alerts when the alarms are triggered.

While Ring is best known for its security products, like video doorbells and security cameras , it has yet to develop its own smoke alarms. Smart smoke detectors aren’t as common as other smart security devices, but brands like Google Nest, Netatmo and Bosch have their own versions and have proved to be exceedingly helpful by alerting people to smoke or fires when they’re out of the house.

With this in mind, Ring has now teamed up with Kidde to introduce this type of smart device to its line-up. Kidde already has its own collection of smart smoke alarms, but this new partnership means that the new Kidde x Ring alarms can now work with the Ring app.

The two new smoke alarms are called the Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm with Ring and the Kidde Smart Smoke and CO Alarm with Ring. Both smoke alarms connect to the Ring app via Wi-Fi so you don’t need a Ring alarm hub to connect them to the app or require a subscription.

With the smoke alarms connected to the Ring app, you’ll receive real-time notifications when the alarms are triggered. Users will also be notified when the alarms have low battery in the app, rather than the smoke alarms beeping loudly. The one downside is that the Ring app won’t stop or quieten an active alarm, so you’ll have to do this manually.

While you don’t need a subscription to connect the Kidde x Ring smoke alarms to the app, Ring is also launching a 24/7 protection service that costs $5 a month. It will automatically contact the emergency services if the alarm goes off. This is an optional service but worth considering to better protect your home from smoke or fires.

Previously, Kidde’s smoke alarms could be monitored by the Kidde app and integrated with Google Home and Alexa. But the two smoke alarms will only work with the Ring app at launch, so if you want Alexa or Google Home assistance, you’re better off choosing an original Kidde model without Ring.

As of writing – and as Kidde is a US-based company – the Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm with Ring and Kidde Smart Smoke and CO Alarm with Ring will only be available in the US at launch . Prices vary from $54.97 - $74.97 and are expected to launch in April 2025 at select retailers, like Home Depot.