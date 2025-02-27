Reolink unveils smart home security starter pack that's specially made for beginners

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has introduced a range of Wireless Security Camera Systems designed specifically for beginners. Each all-in-one kit includes two battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras, two solar panels and a central home hub, making reliable home security more accessible than ever.

With many consumers unsure where to start when building a smart home, brands are increasingly recognising that the process can feel overwhelming. Philips Hue was among the first to simplify entry things its smart lighting starter pack, soon followed by Ring’s Alarm Pack. Now, another smart home brand has entered the ring.

Reolink has introduced a range of Wireless Security Camera Systems designed specifically for beginners. These all-in-one solutions include two battery-powered Wi-Fi security cameras, two solar panels and a central home hub, making reliable home security more accessible than ever.

Reolink Argus Pro 4 (Image credit: Reolink)

There are several options available to suit different needs. The Argus 4 Pro Kit (£314.99/$329.99) includes two award-winning Reolink Argus 4 Pro cameras – the world’s first 4K battery-powered camera with a 180° panoramic view. The Argus PT Ultra Kit (£299.99/$279.99) alternatively features two 4K pan-tilt standalone Reolink Argus PT Ultra cameras.

Both kits include two 6-watt solar panels and the Reolink Home Hub, which comes with a 64GB microSD card and two expandable slots (up to 2×512GB) to ensure secure, private local storage with no monthly fees. There are also further kit variations available on the site.

All options are available for purchase on Amazon and Reolink’s online store, where buyers can enjoy an extra 5% discount with the code hub021705 when entered at checkout.