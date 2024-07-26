Philips Hue introduces impressive AI feature to smart home devices

QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has released an app update that's focused on improving the usability of Hue Secure products, including the Philips Hue Secure FloodLight Camera.
Version 5.22 allows Philips Hue cameras to automatically trigger an alarm without the user having to manually tap on a message and start it themselves. It will also be able to use AI to set an alarm to be triggered when a specific movement is detected.
Despite the last update only taking place two weeks ago, Philips Hue has released another app update that's focused on improving the usability of Hue Secure products.
Version 5.22 allows Philips Hue cameras to automatically trigger an alarm without the user having to manually tap on a message and start it themselves. This is a significant development in the brand's security offering, especially as a user may not always have their phone close to them during an emergency.
It's good to see an update like this taking place, especially as the Hue Secure products have been met with mixed reviews. Read our full review of the Philips Hue Secure FloodLight Camera for more information on this.
Users with a Secure plan can even opt the alarm to be triggered when a specific movement is detected. Using AI, it will be a lot easier to differentiate motions from a person, animal or vehicle.
The update has also made it a lot easier for users to set the alarm system. Hue blog has stated that you can now tap on the small icon on the right-hand side of the Home view to arm or disarm your home.
Check out our roundup of the best Philips Hue smart lights next.
