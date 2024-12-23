Philips Hue announces first update for new Play HDMI Sync Box – just 3 months after its launch

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has released firmware update 2.4.2 for its Hue Play HDMI Sync Boxes, covering the 8K and 4K models. This first update for the 8K version adds ARC Bypass Mode, improved signal stability and a 120Hz HDMI Signal Fix. The 4K model update includes general bug fixes and improvements.

Philips Hue has released a new firmware update (version 2.4.2) for its Hue Play HDMI Sync Boxes, including both the recently launched 8K model and the original 4K model. This marks the first update for the 8K version, which debuted in September.

The update introduces three key improvements for the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K, including an ARC Bypass Mode which allows for greater setup flexibility, enhanced signal stability and a 120Hz HDMI Signal Fix. The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K update includes only "general bug fixes and improvements."

The new will be automatically rolled out to both models from today, but open the Philips Hue app and navigate to Settings > Software Update to ensure it's been activated.

(Image credit: Signify)

This update is part of a series of enhancements introduced by Philips Hue this year, including enhanced lighting effects and multi-bridge support – demonstrating the brand's strong commitment to product development. The fact that a relatively new product is already receiving updates further also underscores this.

Whilst no Philips Hue product launches have been confirmed for CES 2025, the brand is known for its surprise announcements, so only time will tell.

