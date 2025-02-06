Philips Hue adds popular best-sellers to impressive seasonal clearance sale

Known for its impressive range of the best smart lights, Philips Hue has always been a major innovator in the smart home industry. It’s no surprise that the brand consistently ranks at the top of our buying guides, but there's no denying that Philips Hue products tend to be on the pricier side, making many smart lighting enthusiasts hesitant to invest.

Fortunately, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Philips Hue is currently running an exclusive clearance sale, offering up to 30% off select bulbs and lamps. However, you must act fast – these deals are part of a seasonal clearance event, meaning once they're gone, they’re gone!

Check out our top picks below and grab a bargain whilst you still can.

Philips Hue Explore pendant: was £139.99 now £111.99 at Philips Hue Connect the Philips Hue White Ambiance Explore suspension light to your Philips Hue ecosystem and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. It's nearly out of stock though, so be quick!