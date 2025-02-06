Philips Hue adds popular best-sellers to impressive seasonal clearance sale

Take your pick from smart bulbs, starter kits and the rest!

Philips Hue sale
Known for its impressive range of the best smart lights, Philips Hue has always been a major innovator in the smart home industry. It’s no surprise that the brand consistently ranks at the top of our buying guides, but there's no denying that Philips Hue products tend to be on the pricier side, making many smart lighting enthusiasts hesitant to invest.

Fortunately, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Philips Hue is currently running an exclusive clearance sale, offering up to 30% off select bulbs and lamps. However, you must act fast – these deals are part of a seasonal clearance event, meaning once they're gone, they’re gone!

Check out our top picks below and grab a bargain whilst you still can.

Philips Hue A60 – B22 smart bulb
Philips Hue A60 – B22 smart bulb: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Philips Hue

Use this B22 smart LED bulb in any standard bayonet fitting to get millions of shades of white and coloured light. 

Philips Hue starter kit (3 x B22 smart bulbs, dimmer switch + Bridge)
Philips Hue starter kit (3 x B22 smart bulbs, dimmer switch + Bridge): was £169.99 now £99.50 at Philips Hue

3 x B22 smart LED bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a dimmer switch is the perfect way to get your smart lighting setup going. There's also a 2-pack version if you don't think you'll need three bulbs!

Philips Hue A60 – B22 smart bulb (4-pack)
Philips Hue A60 – B22 smart bulb (4-pack): was £79.99 now £49.99 at Philips Hue

Use thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light with these B22 smart bulbs. You'll just have to worry about where to put them all!

Philips Hue Pillar double spotlight
Philips Hue Pillar double spotlight: was £159.99 now £95.99 at Philips Hue

Use the Philips Hue White ambiance Pillar double spotlight in white to get warm-to-cool white light in any room of your home. It also comes included with a Hue dimmer switch.

Philips Hue Explore pendant
Philips Hue Explore pendant: was £139.99 now £111.99 at Philips Hue

Connect the Philips Hue White Ambiance Explore suspension light to your Philips Hue ecosystem and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. It's nearly out of stock though, so be quick!

Philips Hue ST72 Edison – B22 smart bulb
Philips Hue ST72 Edison – B22 smart bulb: was £35.99 now £27.99 at Philips Hue

The larger version of the elongated Edison-style filament bulb, this ST72 bulb features Bluetooth capability, a coiled filament and elegant amber coating for a modern take on a vintage design.

