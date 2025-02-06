Philips Hue adds popular best-sellers to impressive seasonal clearance sale
Take your pick from smart bulbs, starter kits and the rest!
Known for its impressive range of the best smart lights, Philips Hue has always been a major innovator in the smart home industry. It’s no surprise that the brand consistently ranks at the top of our buying guides, but there's no denying that Philips Hue products tend to be on the pricier side, making many smart lighting enthusiasts hesitant to invest.
Fortunately, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Philips Hue is currently running an exclusive clearance sale, offering up to 30% off select bulbs and lamps. However, you must act fast – these deals are part of a seasonal clearance event, meaning once they're gone, they’re gone!
Check out our top picks below and grab a bargain whilst you still can.
Use this B22 smart LED bulb in any standard bayonet fitting to get millions of shades of white and coloured light.
3 x B22 smart LED bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a dimmer switch is the perfect way to get your smart lighting setup going. There's also a 2-pack version if you don't think you'll need three bulbs!
Use thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light with these B22 smart bulbs. You'll just have to worry about where to put them all!
Use the Philips Hue White ambiance Pillar double spotlight in white to get warm-to-cool white light in any room of your home. It also comes included with a Hue dimmer switch.
Connect the Philips Hue White Ambiance Explore suspension light to your Philips Hue ecosystem and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. It's nearly out of stock though, so be quick!
The larger version of the elongated Edison-style filament bulb, this ST72 bulb features Bluetooth capability, a coiled filament and elegant amber coating for a modern take on a vintage design.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
