Lifx launches first-ever smart lamp – but there's important thing missing

QUICK SUMMARY Lifx has introduced its first indoor smart lamp at CES, the Luna. With a sleek design, Matter compatibility and powerful lumen output, it’s a standout entry in the market. However, it falls short on portability, a feature offered by many competitors.

With industry-leading brands like Govee, Nanoleaf and Philips Hue dominating the scene, it’s safe to say the market is brimming with smart lamp options. From the popular Philips Hue Go to Nanoleaf's delightfully unconventional smart lamp collaboration with Umbra, the variety is impressive.

That said, there’s always room for fresh innovation, and Lifx’s latest product launch has managed to pique my interest. Announced at CES last week, the smart lighting brand unveiled its first-ever indoor smart lamp, marking a shift from its established focus on the best smart bulbs and the best outdoor lighting solutions.

The Lifx Luna has all the essentials you’d expect in a smart lamp – sleek design, Matter compatibility, and an impressive lumen output. However, there's still one thing missing – and surprisingly, it’s not the attractively affordable price tag.

(Image credit: Lifx)

As appealing as the Lifx Luna is, I couldn’t help but feel a bit let down by its lack of portability – or even the option for it. Now, hear me out. Portability is always a bonus for any smart home product, but when it comes to smart lamps, I feel like it's a key part of their charm?

Smart lamps are fantastic little gadgets, and part of the fun is being able to easily move them to different spots around your home. I've always thought that it would make more sense to opt for a smart bulb if you’re looking for a more permanent lighting solution. After all, you can simply place it in an existing lamp and enjoy all the same smart features without having to move it.

That said, the Lifx Luna can be mounted on a wall using an optional mount, which sets it apart from many other smart lamps. Additionally, it boasts four built-in buttons that allow you to control not just the lamp itself but also other Matter-connected Lifx devices. You can even set specific lighting schedules, so it’s certainly not all doom and gloom.

At just $69.99 (around £55), it’s also one of the more affordable options on the market, so maybe I’m being too harsh? I don't know – you decide.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Lifx Luna is set to launch in March 2025 and will be available exclusively through The Home Depot, both in-store and online.