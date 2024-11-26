I'm a smart lighting expert – here are the 3 best festive light deals available this Black Friday

Christmas is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to invest in some of the best smart lights for the festive season. Whether you're looking to wrap your tree in twinkling lights or brighten up your front door with outdoor decorations, there are many options to choose from

However, before you make your final choice, keep in mind that Black Friday is just days away. This means you'll likely find some great deals on holiday lighting, offering the perfect opportunity to save a few extra pennies.

As someone who reviews smart lights for a living, I’ve put together a list of my top three picks for this Christmas season. Keep reading to discover which ones made the cut.

1. Philips Hue Festavia

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but the Philips Hue Festavia will always be my favourite when it comes to Christmas lights. The 2023 model introduced exciting new features, including the ability to use them both indoors and outdoors, completely expanding their usage.

These lights offer full customisation with a wide range of settings and colours to choose from. The main string can also be divided into three sections, allowing you to assign different colours to create a multi-coloured gradient effect on your Christmas tree.

The Festavia lights come in three different lengths, with prices ranging from £109.99 to £319.99. However, the 100-LED option is part of Philips Hue's Black Friday sale, offering 30% off when you purchase two or more items from the sale range.

2. Twinkly Strings

The Twinkly Strings are another fantastic way to light up your home for the festive season. These lights offer incredible customization with vibrant, unlimited color effects and animations that you can tailor to suit any holiday mood. Control is easy via the Twinkly app, or with voice commands using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. With an IP44 certification, they’re built for both indoor and outdoor use, ensuring versatility for any space.

What’s even more exciting is their ability to sync with music, so your lights can dance along to the beat of your favourite tunes.

Starting off at £69.99, they come in five options (100, 250, 400, 600 and 750 LEDs) and are available on a black or green string. However, I've found the 100 LED length reduced on Amazon by 40%. Take a look:

3. Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights

The Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights offer customisable colour palettes and lighting animations that instantly create a festive atmosphere, all controlled with the touch of a button or a simple voice command. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, they're a versatile and affordable way to add some sparkle to your celebrations.

I've found the 300 LED option (24 metres) discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sale, so I'd recommend going for these if your Christmas tree is on the larger side.

Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights: was £99.99 now £76 at Amazon Customisable colour palettes and lighting animations set the mood in an instant with the Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights. A 24-metre string also makes them ideal for larger Christmas trees.

Interested in more? Make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home!