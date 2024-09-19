IKEA's brand new smart plug is now available – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched its new smart plug in several countries worldwide, including the US and France. It has energy monitoring capabilities that allow users to keep track of power usage.
We're not entirely sure when it'll reach the UK, but it's expected to cost around £10.
After announcing the product earlier this year, IKEA has now launched the INSPELNING smart plug in several countries worldwide. It comes with a variety of energy monitoring capabilities, allowing users to keep track of power usage and make adjustments accordingly.
The launch follows the news that the IKEA DIRIGERA hub is now matter-compatible, despite the update taking two years to materialise. This means all IKEA smart home products, including the new INSPELNING smart plug, will be able to communicate with other Matter-supported devices and platforms.
The new smart plug is currently only available in the US and a few European countries for $11.99/€9.99. We're not entirely sure when it'll reach the UK, but it's expected to cost around £10.
The best smart plugs open up the amount of things you can do with your appliances, whether they're smart or not. For example, the INSPELNING smart plug can be paired with the DIRIGERA hub, allowing users to control whatever is plugged into it via the IKEA Home Smart app.
For more information on what you can do with a smart plug, check out the TikTok below:
@t3dotcom ♬ original sound - T3
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness.
