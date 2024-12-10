Homey debuts new Dashboards feature but not all Homey users can try it

QUICK SUMMARY Homey has debuted Dashboards, a Home Assistant-inspired feature that makes it easier to control your smart home devices. With a customisable control panel and widgets, Homey Dashboards is now available on iOS and Android.

Smart home platform, Homey has just unveiled its new Homey Dashboards feature. Inspired by – or a direct replication, you decide! – Home Assistant, Homey’s version of Dashboards is finally available on iOS and Android and works with Homey and third party widgets.

If you’re a Homey user, you’ll be happy to hear that the ‘world’s most advanced’ smart home platform has been given an exciting new interface that makes it much easier – and better looking – to use. The Dashboards design was originally rolled out in a public beta program in September 2024, but it’s now been officially launched for all users to try.

The new Homey Dashboards allows you to completely customise your own control panel. It has many widgets and applications to choose from, as it’s compatible with 25 Homey widgets and other widgets from third-party apps.

Widgets include media players, camera feeds, device statuses, temperature from your smart thermostat , energy usages, automations and much more. Homey’s ecosystem has also allowed developers to add app-specific widgets for this third-party integration, and the Homey App Store now comes with a filter that shows which widgets are supported.

Introducing Homey Dashboards - YouTube Watch On

Homey Dashboards combine all your devices and their functions in one place, but it’s not just for smart devices. In its promotional video , an example of Homey Dashboards is displayed, which shows weather, energy insights, battery life bars for cars and sensors, and even a timeline of who left and arrived home.

The new design of Homey Dashboards is what has me most excited. It looks a lot like the Apple HomeKit and Google Home Assistant layouts, and is extremely colourful and organised. Homey Dashboards can be configured and customised on iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, although you may need to check what Homey device you have before you get started.

Homey Dashboards is available with Homey Pro v12.1.0 firmware and the version 9.0.0 of the Homey app. It’s free for Homey Pro and Home Cloud users, but users who have an older first-generation Homey Pro will be charged a one-time fee to get this Homey Dashboards upgrade.