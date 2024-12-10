Homey debuts new Dashboards feature but not all Homey users can try it

QUICK SUMMARY
Homey has debuted Dashboards, a Home Assistant-inspired feature that makes it easier to control your smart home devices.
With a customisable control panel and widgets, Homey Dashboards is now available on iOS and Android.
Smart home platform, Homey has just unveiled its new Homey Dashboards feature. Inspired by – or a direct replication, you decide! – Home Assistant, Homey’s version of Dashboards is finally available on iOS and Android and works with Homey and third party widgets.
If you’re a Homey user, you’ll be happy to hear that the ‘world’s most advanced’ smart home platform has been given an exciting new interface that makes it much easier – and better looking – to use. The Dashboards design was originally rolled out in a public beta program in September 2024, but it’s now been officially launched for all users to try.
The new Homey Dashboards allows you to completely customise your own control panel. It has many widgets and applications to choose from, as it’s compatible with 25 Homey widgets and other widgets from third-party apps.
Widgets include media players, camera feeds, device statuses, temperature from your smart thermostat, energy usages, automations and much more. Homey’s ecosystem has also allowed developers to add app-specific widgets for this third-party integration, and the Homey App Store now comes with a filter that shows which widgets are supported.
Homey Dashboards combine all your devices and their functions in one place, but it’s not just for smart devices. In its promotional video, an example of Homey Dashboards is displayed, which shows weather, energy insights, battery life bars for cars and sensors, and even a timeline of who left and arrived home.
The new design of Homey Dashboards is what has me most excited. It looks a lot like the Apple HomeKit and Google Home Assistant layouts, and is extremely colourful and organised. Homey Dashboards can be configured and customised on iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, although you may need to check what Homey device you have before you get started.
Homey Dashboards is available with Homey Pro v12.1.0 firmware and the version 9.0.0 of the Homey app. It’s free for Homey Pro and Home Cloud users, but users who have an older first-generation Homey Pro will be charged a one-time fee to get this Homey Dashboards upgrade.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
This appliance refrigerates and cooks your food at the same time – in a way you'd never expect
It's set to be unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 could finally come with the one feature we've wanted for years
This could be a big win for Samsung fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Amazon Alexa’s most asked questions revealed – AI and celebrity heights had a starring role
Alexa! What were your most asked questions of 2024?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Home’s ‘Help Me’ script is finally available and it’s made automations easier
Public Preview users can now use Gemini to make custom automations in Google Home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell review: a well-built video doorbell that ticks many boxes
This smart doorbell from Swann promises top-tier security with innovative features, but does it live up to the performance of well-established rivals like Ring?
By Lee Bell Published
-
Govee launches Tetris-inspired panel smart lights – the perfect Christmas gift for gamers
Govee’s Mini Panel Lights is what you need for your gaming set-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Swann’s latest security camera has the strongest Wi-Fi signal we’ve seen – and no subscription fees
The Swann MaxRange4K is solar-powered with 20 times the range of other wireless cameras
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
AI-powered Google Nest upgrade simplifies finding familiar faces
Google Nest cameras getting huge AI upgrade, thanks to Gemini
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You'll never have a false alarm again with Aqara's new smart smoke detector
It's available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Blink’s new Sync hub expands its security camera’s reach – but there’s a big catch
Blink releases the third generation of its Sync Module XR
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published