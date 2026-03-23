Arlo just made it easier to react to threats to your home with new Emergency SOS button

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has updated its Early Warning System with a built-in Emergency SOS button. Available with an Arlo Secure Plus subscription, the new feature allows you to contact emergency services quickly when there’s a threat to your home.

Arlo has just updated its Early Warning System feature to make it quicker and easier to react to threats to your home. The new upgrade is a built-in Emergency SOS button which allows you to contact local emergency services much quicker and more directly on your smartphone.

Arlo debuted its Early Warning System late last year . Available on the Arlo Secure Plus subscription, the Early Warning System is AI-powered, and detects and recognises threats from people, vehicles and fires.

With the subscription which is compatible with all Arlo security cameras , the Early Warning System sends users instant alerts when suspicious activity is detected. Not only does this allow for immediate action if needed, but the Arlo app also gives access to the camera’s built-in spotlights, sirens and two-way talk to scare off potential intruders.

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Where the Emergency SOS button comes in is it means you can contact emergency services much quicker than before. This quick access is available through the Arlo app, and even directly from your phone’s lock screen so you can immediately react and deescalate a situation.

(Image credit: Arlo)

This new feature from Arlo is an industry-first and a first for UK and European-based customers as the emergency number is 112. It’s expected to massively speed up response times to home security breaches and break-ins.

The upgrade where the Emergency SOS button is available on the lock screen will be undeniably helpful as it cuts down unnecessary and wasted time of people having to unlock their phone and access an app. Aside from the button, the lock screen feature also allows you to press and hold notifications to watch previews so you can decide whether or not to take action.

The new Emergency SOS feature for Arlo’s Early Warning System will be available from 30th March. To use it, you’ll need an Arlo Secure Plus subscription which is priced at £19.99 / $7.99 a month or £219.99 a year.

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