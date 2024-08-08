Aqara expands smart home product line with new Matter-compatible sensor

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has launched its brand new smart sensor, the Presence Sensor FP1E. It uses Zigbee technology to enhance monitoring and automation capabilities for homeowners and is Matter-compatible. The Presence Sensor FP1E is available worldwide on Amazon for an RRP of £49.99/$49.99/€49.99.

After the recent success of its U200 smart lock, Aqara has today announced a new addition to its smart sensor lineup. The Presence Sensor FP1E uses Zigbee technology to enhance monitoring and automation capabilities for homeowners.

The sensor is Matter-compatible, offering seamless compatibility across platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey and Samsung SmartThings.

The Presence Sensor FP1E is available worldwide on Amazon for an RRP of £49.99/$49.99/€49.99, an affordable price point when it comes to the best smart sensors.

(Image credit: Aqara)

Utilising millimetre wave technology, the Presence Sensor FP1E allows for precise, prompt presence detection that can be used for various home automation scenarios. It detects objects up to six metres away, and can monitor a room of up to 50 square metres when ceiling mounted. As opposed to PIR motion sensors, the FP1E detects human presence even when the person is sitting or lying still. .

The FP1E is ideal for those who seek a straightforward detection solution without the need for advanced functionalities. It also uses AI to distinguish the difference between relevant movements and false triggers, filtering objects such as mirrors, curtains and AC units to reduce unnecessary alerts. The sensor is also equipped with AI learning capabilities that allow it to adapt to its user’s home environment over time.