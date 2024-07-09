The Aqara smart lock supports Apple Home Key – and it’s finally available in the UK

QUICK SUMMARY Initially launching on Kickstarter, the Aqara U200 smart lock is finally available to buy in the UK, EU and US. The Aqara U200 is the first retrofit smart lock to support Apple Home Key, and it offers Matter support and multiple unlocking options, including fingerprints. The Aqara U200 is available to buy for £269.99 at Amazon.

Smart home automation company, Aqara has just launched the Aqara U200 smart lock which is now available for the UK, US and EU markets. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Aqara U200 is the first retrofit smart lock to support Apple Home Key, making it the ideal smart lock for Apple users.

The best smart locks have quickly become popular for tighter home security and for those who often forget their door keys. While they offer a quicker and more secure way to lock and unlock your door, many people are hesitant to make the switch to a smart lock due to the installation process.

But the Aqara U200 is designed to easily replace your existing lock and it comes with multiple unlocking options to choose from, so you won’t have to worry about being locked out of your home if you forget your keys. The Aqara U200’s unlocking methods include fingerprints, passwords and pin codes, and it’s compatible with Matter and smart assistants like Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Speaking of Apple Home, the Aqara U200 comes with Apple Home Keys support, although you’ll need an Apple 2-in-1 Matter controller and Border Router to use it. With its accompanying wireless keypad, you can unlock the Aqara U200 with a simple tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Aqara U200 is also compatible with the Aware Home app which offers plenty of smart features to make your home extra secure. In the app, you can create one-time, periodic and temporary passwords for guests to access your home, and you can set up automations, check connectivity and remotely unlock your door.

Other notable features include the Aqara U200’s Quiet Unlock Mode which unlocks your door slowly via the Aqara Home app to reduce noise levels. The smart lock uses rechargeable batteries and has an expected battery life of six months, and its installation doesn’t require any drilling or screwing, making it easy to adopt for your home.

The Aqara U200 is available to buy for £269.99 / €269.99 / $269.99 via Amazon for UK , EU and US customers.