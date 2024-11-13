Apple's smart home "wall tablet" could surprise everyone next spring

Quick Summary
The entry level version of Apple's rumoured smart home hub will have Siri and Apple Intelligence, it is claimed.
This version is likely to launch in March 2025 with a similar price to rivals.
We've been told that 2025 is the year of Apple smart home, and following on from yesterday's news of an Apple security camera, a new report sheds light on the much-rumoured Apple home hub. It seems that the rumoured iPad-style hub and the HomePod with a display could be slightly different versions of the same device.
The report, by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, says that Apple is working on an "AI wall tablet for home control, Siri and video calls". he also claims that it could arrive as soon as March 2025.
What to expect from Apple's smart home hub
According to Gurman's sources, the device looks rather like a square iPad and has a six-inch 1:1 display. It's roughly the size of two iPhones joined together, it is said, and has a thick bezel around the screen. There's a camera up top, internal speakers and a built-in battery so it doesn't need to be connected to the mains all the time.
The operating system is apparently a blend of watchOS and the Standby mode you get when your iPhone is left in landscape mode on its charger. However, Apple allegedly expects most of your interactions to happen via voice, and is building in both Siri and Apple Intelligence in order to handle that.
The key here is "App Intents" which, according to Gurman, is a system that "lets AI precisely control applications and tasks". That will seemingly launch in the next few months.
For once, it seems that Apple is going to price its new device aggressively. The usual people with knowledge of the matter say that while the higher-end robotic arm version, which will follow along later, will cost as much as $1,000, the display-only version for your wall will be much cheaper.
It'll be "approaching the cost of competitors' products", most likely the Echo Hub Max; that's typically £219.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
iOS 18’s Home Hub controls add the Apple TV upgrade I've wanted for years
iOS 18 finally lets Apple Home users choose their preferred Home Hub
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Apple homeOS could launch at WWDC 2024 to take the fight to Amazon
A new smart home operating system incoming?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's best smart speaker is £50 off; there's a catch but it's a little one
The second generation HomePods are available with nearly 20% off – directly from Apple
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Philips Hue now requires users to make an account - here's everything you need to know
It's taken a lot of people by surprise!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Yale smart locks have fingerprint access and Apple HomeKeys support… but there’s a catch
Yale launches two new smart locks with better security and easier access
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now preorder the Flic Twist smart home button (and it's on sale)
Smart home control without voice or apps? Sounds great!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple’s HomePod Mini is the best smart speaker and it’s cheaper now in bundle deal
Save $20 when you create your own Apple HomePod Mini bundle at Best Buy
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
How to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings
For Samsung and Android fans, here’s how to create a smart home with Samsung SmartThings
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published