Amazon Echo Show range expands... literally – new 21-inch model and Echo Show 15 now available

Quick Summary Amazon has announced two new Echo Show devices – an all-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and a refreshed version of the Echo Show 15 with better audio and video calling technologies. They start at £299.99 / $299.99 and are available to order now.

Amazon has introduced two new Echo Show models on the eve of its Black Friday sales event.

There's an upgraded Amazon Echo Show 15, which can not only be wall-mounted but also displayed on its own optional stand, while an all-new Amazon Echo Show 21 variant has been added to the lineup – the company's biggest Echo Show yet.

Priced at £399.99 / $399.99, the Echo Show 21 sports a 21-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD display. It also comes with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling (which can also be shuttered for privacy) and stereo speakers.

These are made up of two 2-inch woofers and a pair of 0.6-inch tweeters.

The device runs on a custom octa-core system-on-chip and features Amazon's proprietary AZ2 neural network engine. There's Wi-Fi 6E on board for wireless connectivity.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Like the Echo Show 15, you can purchase a separate stand or mount the Echo Show 21 on a wall. It has Amazon's Fire TV system built in, so you can stream your favourite TV shows and movies from any of the supported streaming services, with Prime Video an obvious inclusion. There's also Netflix and many other platforms available, of course.

Alexa is baked through the entire experience, so you can use it to control your smart home devices and as a general organisation hub for the whole family.

The new Echo Show 15 will set you back £299.99 / $299.99 and has improved audio. It also features better video calling functionality, with the auto-framing camera now offering double the field of view and, as Amazon claims, 65% more zoom.

There's new noise reduction technology too, which makes calls sound clearer even when there's a lot of background noise.