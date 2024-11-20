Amazon Echo Show range expands... literally – new 21-inch model and Echo Show 15 now available

Amazon announces two new Echo Show models, including its biggest yet

Amazon Echo Show 15 (2024)
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Amazon has announced two new Echo Show devices – an all-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and a refreshed version of the Echo Show 15 with better audio and video calling technologies.

They start at £299.99 / $299.99 and are available to order now.

Amazon has introduced two new Echo Show models on the eve of its Black Friday sales event.

There's an upgraded Amazon Echo Show 15, which can not only be wall-mounted but also displayed on its own optional stand, while an all-new Amazon Echo Show 21 variant has been added to the lineup – the company's biggest Echo Show yet.

Priced at £399.99 / $399.99, the Echo Show 21 sports a 21-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD display. It also comes with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling (which can also be shuttered for privacy) and stereo speakers.

These are made up of two 2-inch woofers and a pair of 0.6-inch tweeters.

The device runs on a custom octa-core system-on-chip and features Amazon's proprietary AZ2 neural network engine. There's Wi-Fi 6E on board for wireless connectivity.

Amazon Echo Show 21

(Image credit: Amazon)

Like the Echo Show 15, you can purchase a separate stand or mount the Echo Show 21 on a wall. It has Amazon's Fire TV system built in, so you can stream your favourite TV shows and movies from any of the supported streaming services, with Prime Video an obvious inclusion. There's also Netflix and many other platforms available, of course.

Alexa is baked through the entire experience, so you can use it to control your smart home devices and as a general organisation hub for the whole family.

The new Echo Show 15 will set you back £299.99 / $299.99 and has improved audio. It also features better video calling functionality, with the auto-framing camera now offering double the field of view and, as Amazon claims, 65% more zoom.

There's new noise reduction technology too, which makes calls sound clearer even when there's a lot of background noise.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

