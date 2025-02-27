Alexa+ gives your voice assistant a serious upgrade – and you can get it for free
With its natural language and wide integration, you can have a conversation, make bookings and plan your entire schedule with Alexa+
Alexa+ has been years in the making but this week, the ubiquitous voice assistant received its biggest upgrade since its launch nearly 10 years ago. Through the use of generative AI, it has been completely redesigned to provide not just a more natural way to communicate, but a fully connected service.
Think of it as ChatGPT meets personal assistant. You can chat with Alexa+ as you would a friend, without having to carefully word commands in a robotic fashion, and follow up with having to repeatedly say Alexa.
The really clever part for me though is how it interacts with other apps, allowing you to make bookings for restaurants, sports games, taxis or services, set calendar reminders based on information from emails and messages, order shopping and even compose songs.
In one demo, I watched as the presenter filled his shopping basket, not by naming products, but through suggestions and recipes: all the items I need to make muffins, three types of vegetables that a four-year-old might eat. Then the shopping is fulfilled by Amazon Fresh or one of the other shopping partners.
There's some really interesting integration when you involve music and movies too. In another demo, the presenter asked Alexa for the song that appeared at the end of a movie, which then offered up the ability to play that track. Then, switching to the Fire TV, was able to skip right to that moment in the film.
How much will it cost?
Alexa+ is a premium service that will run alongside the existing Alexa voice assistant. The initial price in the US will be $19.99 a month when it launches in March, however, Amazon Prime customers will get this for free. That makes this another big benefit of having Prime, which already includes music, TV, delivery fees and more for $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the US.
There's been no information on how much the service will cost when it comes to the UK, or whether it will also be bundled as part of Prime. However, I expect we will see very similar prices, pounds to dollars, as well as an equally tempting Prime offering.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What devices is Alexa+ compatible with?
Some of the biggest features offered by Alexa+ take advantage of the displays on Echo Show devices. So it comes as little surprise that the initial rollout of the service will require an Echo Show 8 or larger. At a later date though, Alexa+ will be offered through most devices, with the exception of some first-generation Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus models.
Third-party devices with Alexa built in, such as Sonos speakers, will also not be compatible with Alexa+, at least for the time being. It's certainly a good reason to stick with Echo devices, especially those with screens.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Huawei Pocket 3 is tipped to be a foldable with a difference
And it could mean a big change for future flip phones
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Amazon Alexa+ official – the all-new, smarter version of Alexa you'll be using soon
Alexa+ is AI-powered and coming to an Amazon device near you soon
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Alexa+ launch live: a new AI-powered Alexa
Join us as we report live up to and through Amazon's Alexa launch event today
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Amazon upgrades Eero mesh lineup – you no longer have to pay super bucks to get super speeds
You can boost up your home network with the new Wi-Fi 7-enabled Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All-new Alexa might not be ready for Amazon's launch event
Reports claim AI-powered Alexa is not up to scratch quite yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Amazon’s new AI Alexa could finally make its debut this month, along with new devices
Could new Alexa also mean new Echo devices too?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Amazon Alexa’s most asked questions revealed – AI and celebrity heights had a starring role
Alexa! What were your most asked questions of 2024?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
All-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and 15 already heavily discounted for Black Friday
Even though they've just launched, you can get big Amazon Echo Show deals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Echo Show range expands... literally – new 21-inch model and Echo Show 15 now available
Amazon announces two new Echo Show models, including its biggest yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published