Eve Sleep’s new adjustable duvet can help stop sleep divorces

QUICK SUMMARY
Eve Sleep has launched its new customisable and adjustable duvet. The Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet has two linkable halves and eight different combinations to help stop sleep divorces.
The Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is available in four sizes, all of which are priced at £99.
Eve Sleep has just announced its new fully customisable duvet, the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet. With two linkable halves and eight different combinations to choose from, the Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is designed to help settle sleep battles and stop sleep divorces.
Eve Sleep has made a major comeback in recent years, and has completely revamped its mattress and bedding collection. Earlier this year, Eve debuted its new WunderFlip technology, which allows you to change the firmness levels of its hybrid and memory foam mattresses simply by turning it over – see our Eve WunderFlip Premium Hybrid Mattress review for more details.
The sleep company has now done the same with its new Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet. Following research that showed that 68% of people admitted feeling annoyed with their partner whilst in bed, and 51% complaining that duvet temperatures keep them awake, Eve developed its new duvet in an effort to settle bedroom battles and sleep divorces.
Sleep divorces have become much more common over the years. While some couples have stated that sleeping in different beds has saved their relationship, it’s not for everyone, which is why many will look for other methods to sleep in the same bed without annoying each other!
One trick that’s proven popular is the Scandinavian sleep hack which involves using two duvets rather than one. Many people live by this hack as it means you can choose your own thickness, heat and comfort levels to regulate your temperature and to prevent any arguments about duvet hogging.
But if you’d rather not buy two separate duvets, Eve has the solution with its new Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet. It allows users to choose their own tog and link the two halves of the duvet together so you can sleep under the same cover as your partner, but with your own personalised temperature.
The togs available include 4.5, 9 and 13.5 – with the highest tog being the warmest – but you can make up to eight different combinations to transition your duvet from summer to winter and back again. How the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet works is the layers have a zip down the middle and pop together at the edges, so you can adjust the tog on either side before zipping it back up again.
Once you’ve zipped up the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet, the super soft microfibre cover keeps everything together. What’s even better is that the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is the same price no matter what size you choose, so you can buy a single, double, king and super king all for £99 at Eve Sleep.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
