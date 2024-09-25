Best-selling mattress hailed for ‘relationship-saving’ powers is now £150 off in huge sale

Investing in one of the best mattresses is a significant decision, both for your comfort and your bank balance. However, not many people are aware of how important it is to choose a mattress that works coherently for both you and your partner, especially if it's been a point of previous contention.

With this in mind, shoppers are flocking to buy Simba's Hybrid Original mattress whilst it's 20% off online. Not only did the best-seller achieve four stars in our full review, but it's been described as 'the saviour to any relationship' on Simba's website.

If you're a victim to sleep divorce, check out the impressive bargain below.

The Simba Hybrid Original mattress: was £899, now £746.17 at Simba (save £153)

The Simba Hybrid Original mattress is comfortable, supportive and doesn’t get too hot at night. Our reviewer wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it for most people – particularly side sleepers.

Crafted from 5 layers of clever materials and 1,900 supportive titanium Aerocoil micro springs, the Hybrid Original mattress is one the comfiest mattresses from Simba. An extra deep layer of Simbatex foam adds elasticity for cushioning comfort. and the foam base features nine support zones designed to mirror the body, especially heavier, wider areas such as the hips and shoulders.

With £150 off, there isn't a better time to get your hands on one.