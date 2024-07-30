Shark’s new fan has a clever misting feature to keep you cool in the UK heatwave

After months of rain and wind, the UK is finally experiencing a full blown heatwave! While I’m never one to complain about the sunny weather, it’s extremely hot and I’ve been turning to the best fans to keep me cool throughout the day. But what many people overlook is using a fan outdoors, and that’s where the Shark FlexBreeze comes in.

Earlier this year, SharkNinja unveiled its 2024 line-up of products, including the NeverChange Air Purifier which lasts for five years with the same filter, and the Matrix Robot , its first robot vacuum cleaner to hit the UK market. I got to see all of them in action during the EMEA event, and in my opinion, the coolest – no pun intended – new product from Shark is its Flexbreeze Fan.

The Shark Flexbreeze Fan is a 12-in-1 indoor and outdoor fan that’s perfect for lounging in the garden or taking with you on a picnic, camping trip and other outdoors activities. It offers 12 different cooling combinations, five fan speeds and three angles to choose from, but its InstaCool Misting attachment is what makes it stand apart from other fan models.

Ideal for hot days outdoors, the Shark Flexbreeze Fan comes with an InstaCool Misting attachment which can cool your outdoor space by up to 5°C. To use the attachment, simply attach your garden hose to the fan, and it’ll expel water in the form of a refreshing mist.

(Image credit: Future)

I got to see this feature in action when I saw the Shark Flexbreeze Fan at the SharkNinja event. Despite it being February, the event took place in Mallorca and it was extremely warm, so the misting was definitely welcome. With a reach of up to 415 cubic feet a minute, I found the misting feature surprisingly powerful and strong, plus it covered a long distance easily, and without making too much noise.

Another great feature of the Shark Flexbreeze Fan is its portability. Not only can it be used both corded and cordless with up to 24 hours of runtime, but it can be converted from a pedestal to a tabletop and back again. The handle at the back also makes it easy to carry around with you, whether it's fully upright or shrunk down.

For the current heatwave the UK is experiencing, the Shark Flexbreeze Fan is the fan I’ll be investing in to keep me cool for the rest of the summer months. For £199.99, the Shark Flexbreeze Fan is reasonably priced and as you can see from our Shark Flexbreeze Fan review , it comes highly recommended by T3, thanks to its powerful cooling performance, quiet operation and lots of features and functions.

For more outdoor cooling tips, check out the 5 fans you can use outside .