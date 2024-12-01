This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut

Owning one of the best meat thermometers is one of those game-changers you don’t fully appreciate until you have one in your kitchen. Not only do they allow you to accurately cook your meat without cutting it open, but they take away the anxiety of unintentionally poisoning your guests at the same time. Sold? I thought so.
Here’s the good news: the highly-rated Meater Plus is currently 30% off as part of the brand's Cyber Monday sale, bringing the price down to just under £70. We gave the Meater Plus a glowing five-star review last year, praising its upgraded design that set it apart from competitors.
The discount is the same in the UK and US, so you'll be able to grab the bargain wherever you are.
Become a master chef in just a few simple steps with Meater's best-selling smart thermometer.
This deal is exactly the same as above, but just for those of you in the US!
The Meater Plus' 165-foot Bluetooth range, dual sensors, and guided cooking system make it ideal for beginners and pros alike. It's perfect for grilling, smoking, or oven cooking without being tethered by wires, and it's not limited to just meat either.
Our reviewer stated that its narrow probes were much easier to use on more delicate and smaller cuts of meat, and the extra temperature range means allows you to happily cook on an open flame without worry.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness.
