This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it just got 20% cheaper

Owning one of the best meat thermometers is one of those kitchen tools you don’t think you need – until you have one. Suddenly, there’s no second-guessing doneness, no slicing into steaks mid-cook, and no awkward fear of serving undercooked chicken.

Yep, I'm talking about the Meater Plus, which is currently 20% off and priced at just under £80. We gave it a glowing five-star review, thanks to a design that goes further than most rivals, so you should definitely check that out if you're considering making the plunge.

The Meater Plus is completely wireless, boasts a 165-foot Bluetooth range, and comes with dual sensors plus a guided cooking system that makes it almost impossible to mess up. The slim probe is perfect for smaller cuts and delicate meats, whilst its extended temperature range means it can handle open-flame grilling as easily as oven roasts.

Beginner-friendly yet powerful enough for pros, the Meater Plus takes the guesswork out of cooking – and now does it for even less.