This is the smartest milk frother I've ever seen, but the price will have you gasping

QUICK SUMMARY Morning has launched its latest home brewing innovation, the Morning Dream. It's a stand-alone milk steamer creates barista-quality milk, featuring an interactive touchscreen and multiple customisable features. There are two colourways available, with prices starting from £320 ($495).

Whilst the best milk frothers are a useful addition to any kitchen, they're not the sexiest of appliances. Yes, they help make a nice foamy brew, but going for a bean-to-cup coffee machine with a built-in steam wand is probably the more aesthetic option. Well, wait until you see this latest offering...

Morning Coffee has raised the bar in home brewing with its latest innovation – the Morning Dream. This stand-alone milk steamer creates barista-quality milk right in the comfort of your own home, and let's face it, it looks pretty incredible.

That said, premium performance and aesthetics comes at a cost, and the Morning Dream carries an undeniably steep price tag. With an RRP of £320 ($495) for the black version and £335 ($515) for the white, it's available to buy at Morning's online store from today.

(Image credit: Morning)

Asides from being extremely easy to use, the Morning Dream also allows for precise control over essential parts of the milk steaming process – especially pressure and temperature. Accessible via an interactive touchscreen, these customisable features make it flexible for both beginners and experts to tailor their experiences, whilst further catering to a variety of milk types.

“One thing we tried to do was to put ourselves in the shoes of a home brewer, someone who wants to get hands-on and make a really good latte at home,” says Leon Foo, co-founder of Morning. “We focused on two main ideas – creating an approachable device so that people can enjoy cafe-quality milk at home, while at the same time, recognising the popularity of alternative milks, and that everyone froths differently based on the type of milk used, which impacts the sweetness and texture of the milk.”

(Image credit: Morning)

