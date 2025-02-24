The Meater Pro Duo finally arrives in the UK – here are three features I’m excited for
Meater’s latest meat thermometer launches today
QUICK SUMMARY
The Meater Pro Duo has finally launched in the UK. The new meat thermometer comes with two probes, advanced temperature precision and Wi-Fi connectivity.
It’s available for £189 / $199.95.
Meater has finally launched its Meater Pro Duo to the UK market. The latest meat thermometer from the brand is its first two-probe device that has an impressive range of features that build off the current functionality of the Pro range – here are the three features I’m most excited for.
Meater originally announced the launch of its Pro Duo back in November 2024, but at the time, it was only available in the US. But as of today, it’s finally launched in the UK.
I’ve tried my fair share of Meater thermometers, and have always been impressed by their accuracy. Most recently, I used the Meater 2 Plus on my Christmas turkey and a Valentine’s Day beef Wellington, and the results have always been perfect every time, but the new Meater Pro Duo has something that my Meater 2 Plus doesn’t have – not one, but two probes.
Previously in the Pro collection, customers have only been able to buy one or four meat thermometers. But the Meater Pro Duo offers an in between which is much more useful when you’re cooking for a large dinner party or at a barbecue.
The two stainless steel probes can be used in multiple cooking scenarios, including deep fat frying, sous-vide and grilling. While it’s definitely not barbecue season here in the UK, the Meater Pro Duo will definitely come in handy when cooking multiple food types on the grill to stop cross contamination. It’ll also be helpful for big cuts of meat, where if you constantly worry about food being undercooked like I do, you now have double the accuracy.
Another great feature I’m looking forward to trying is the advanced temperature precision. Each probe has five internal sensors and one ambient sensor, so it can read both the internal and external temperatures of the meat. Again, for someone who stresses about food poisoning, you get even more accuracy and better real-time updates.
Speaking of which, the final feature of the Meater Pro Duo that I’m intrigued by is its unlimited Wi-Fi. As someone who hates downloading apps, the Meater app is an exception as it’s brilliant for showing the progress of your meal. Usually, I just leave my phone in the kitchen to be close to the probes but the Meater Pro Duo has better Wi-Fi and Cloud range so I can roam about the house without losing connection.
I’ll be testing the Meater Pro Duo soon so keep your eyes peeled for the review – I hope it lives up to my expectations. The Meater Pro Duo is available now for £189 / $199.95 at Meater.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
