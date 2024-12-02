Quick! This smart cocktail machine will sell out before Cyber Monday ends!

With a wide array of new deals on offer for Cyber Monday, you'll likely see a lot of deals which have a sense of urgency around them. After all, that sale will end at midnight, so you'll need to act fast to get them.

But the deal I've found for you right now could sell out even faster than that. It's an Amazon Lightning Deal, meaning once it's gone, it's gone. As I'm writing this, 12% have already been sold – so you might need to pull the trigger quickly to secure one.

That's on a Bartesian Smart Cocktail Making Machine, which takes the stress and faff out of making cocktails. Right now, you can pick one up for just £189.99 – that's a saving of 37% against the retail price.

So, just how does it work? Well, in essence, you have a range of different siloes for your base alcohols. You'll be able to include your favourite whisky, rum, vodka, gin and tequila, to make sure you aren't left with any cheap and nasty spirits.

Then, you simply pop a pod into the top portion – kind of like how you'd use a Nespresso machine – and you're good to go. There are selectable strength settings too, allowing you to tailor just how potent your drinks are.

That really is it. There's no need to faff around with shakers, mixers or scarce ingredients. The pod contains all of the added flavours needed for any given drink, and takes in the right amounts of your pre-loaded spirits.

On top of that, it's a seriously stylish thing. It would look great in any kind of entertaining space, blending a neat balance between industrial chic and modern minimalism. If you're often hosting dinner parties and cocktail evenings, this is a cool piece of tech which could make your life a whole lot easier.