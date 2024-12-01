I ditched the pub to pour my own beers at home – now you can save big money too

Like many, I do like a beer. I'm not as big a fan of the modern prices though, especially in London's pubs and bars. That's why I'm a massive advocate of home beer machines – devices that can pour pub-like pints for a whole lot less.
My particular favourite is the PerfectDraft Pro, which cools and pours from small kegs you can buy online. And as there are more than 40 beer and cider types from a majority of the major brands, it's like having a pub of my own.
PerfectDraft also offers a couple of other beer machine models and as of right now, they are all included in some amazing deals thanks to the brand's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale (which it calls Black November). It won't last long though, so you'll have to be quick to take advantage.
If you're already a PerfectDraft owner, you can also snap up some great deals on kegs. Here are my favourites offers on the site.
PerfectDraft beer machine deals
You can get the all-new, sleek and simple PerfectDraft Black machine (which keeps your beer at 3°C) plus a 6L Stella Artois keg and two branded glasses in this amazing all-in-one deal.
The original PerfectDraft is made by Philips (much like the new Black) and similarly keeps your beer at 3°C. However, it also includes a light-up indicator showing you roughly how full the keg is.
The flagship PerfectDraft Pro machine comes with wireless connectivity, so you can hook it up to a smartphone app and control the temperature remotely. It can also be set to different temperatures, to better suit different types of beer or cider.
PerfectDraft keg deals
There are also some great deals on keg bundles, with 20% off individual kegs, or big money off when you buy keg packs.
To celebrate the launch of Camden Eazy Hazy IPA, you can order at two Camden Brewery kegs for just £70. And you can even add a bar towel or couple of pint glasses for just £5 more.
Get two kegs of Corona Extra at a special discounted price, plus two branded pint glasses for free.
Another particular favourite, Goose Island Midway IPA is a smooth, easy drink for most occasions. And at this sale price it works out to be around £1.80 a pint.
Whichever machine you go for, or keg to fill it with, you're getting into something I've been enjoying for a couple of years now.
Whether its the entry-level PerfectDraft Black, original PerfectDraft or the smart, connected PerfectDraft Pro, you'll find pouring the perfect pint is a doddle. And the retailer will even give you credit for future purchases when you send back your empties. You can't say fairer than that (especially with a few pints of Camden Pale in you).
