I ditched the pub to pour my own beers at home – now you can save big money too

The PerfectDraft sale includes beer machines, kegs and pub-style merch – but you need to be quick

Like many, I do like a beer. I'm not as big a fan of the modern prices though, especially in London's pubs and bars. That's why I'm a massive advocate of home beer machines – devices that can pour pub-like pints for a whole lot less.

My particular favourite is the PerfectDraft Pro, which cools and pours from small kegs you can buy online. And as there are more than 40 beer and cider types from a majority of the major brands, it's like having a pub of my own.

PerfectDraft also offers a couple of other beer machine models and as of right now, they are all included in some amazing deals thanks to the brand's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale (which it calls Black November). It won't last long though, so you'll have to be quick to take advantage.

If you're already a PerfectDraft owner, you can also snap up some great deals on kegs. Here are my favourites offers on the site.

PerfectDraft beer machine deals

PerfectDraft Black Stella Artois Starter Bundle
PerfectDraft Black Stella Artois Starter Bundle: was £275.89 now £159 at perfectdraft.com

You can get the all-new, sleek and simple PerfectDraft Black machine (which keeps your beer at 3°C) plus a 6L Stella Artois keg and two branded glasses in this amazing all-in-one deal.

PerfectDraft Budweiser Starter Bundle
PerfectDraft Budweiser Starter Bundle: was £294.50 now £189 at perfectdraft.com

The original PerfectDraft is made by Philips (much like the new Black) and similarly keeps your beer at 3°C. However, it also includes a light-up indicator showing you roughly how full the keg is.

PerfectDraft Pro Peroni Nastro Azzurro Starter Bundle
PerfectDraft Pro Peroni Nastro Azzurro Starter Bundle: was £401.90 now £299 at perfectdraft.com

The flagship PerfectDraft Pro machine comes with wireless connectivity, so you can hook it up to a smartphone app and control the temperature remotely. It can also be set to different temperatures, to better suit different types of beer or cider.

PerfectDraft keg deals

There are also some great deals on keg bundles, with 20% off individual kegs, or big money off when you buy keg packs.

PerfectDraft Camden Keg Pack
PerfectDraft Camden Keg Pack: was £83.80 now £66 at perfectdraft.com

To celebrate the launch of Camden Eazy Hazy IPA, you can order at two Camden Brewery kegs for just £70. And you can even add a bar towel or couple of pint glasses for just £5 more.

PerfectDraft Camden Keg Pack
PerfectDraft Camden Keg Pack: £70 at perfectdraft.com

Get two kegs of Corona Extra at a special discounted price, plus two branded pint glasses for free.

PerfectDraft Goose Island Midway 6L Keg
PerfectDraft Goose Island Midway 6L Keg: was £37.90 now £30.32 at perfectdraft.com

Another particular favourite, Goose Island Midway IPA is a smooth, easy drink for most occasions. And at this sale price it works out to be around £1.80 a pint.

Whichever machine you go for, or keg to fill it with, you're getting into something I've been enjoying for a couple of years now.

Whether its the entry-level PerfectDraft Black, original PerfectDraft or the smart, connected PerfectDraft Pro, you'll find pouring the perfect pint is a doddle. And the retailer will even give you credit for future purchases when you send back your empties. You can't say fairer than that (especially with a few pints of Camden Pale in you).

Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

