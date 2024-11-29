Let's bring back the iconic sodastream – it is half price for Black Friday after all

For over 120 years, sodastream has been a household name in home carbonation, offering an easy way to turn ordinary tap water into refreshing sparkling beverages with just the push of a button. Whether you're a sparkling water enthusiast or just looking to add some fizz to your daily hydration, there's no doubt that sodastream’s innovative systems are a game-changer.

If you've been wondering whether you should buy a sodastream or not, now’s the perfect time to take the plunge. Amazon is currently offering an incredible 50% discount on the sodastream Terra for Black Friday, making it easier than ever to enjoy sparkling water at home without breaking the bank.

sodastream Terra
sodastream Terra: was £109.99 now £57.99 at Amazon

The sodastream Terra comes with a 60 litre pink Quick Connect gas cylinder and a 1-litre dishwasher safe bottle which is BPA free. The perfect starter kit for making your own fizzy drinks at home!

