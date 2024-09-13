Haier's new I-Master Series 7 kettle is officially the coolest kettle I've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY
Haier has unveiled the new generation of its smart appliance range, the I-Master Series 7 collection. It includes a kettle and toaster, both of which boast a variety of innovative features.
Haier hasn't officially announced when the kettle will be available, or what its price point will be.
If you told me I'd be putting the words 'cool' and 'kettle' in the same sentence a few years ago, I don't think I would've believed you. However, my recent trip to Berlin to explore what IFA 2024 had to offer has proven otherwise, and I'm not even ashamed to admit it.
Whilst wondering the hallowed halls of the Messe, I came across Haier's new I-Master Series 7 range. Featuring a kettle and toaster, it succeeds Haier's previous Series 5 range, inclusive of the Series 5 Multi-Beverage maker and Multi Air Fryer Series 5.
There's no denying that the Haier I-Master Series 7 toaster caught my eye, but it was the I-Master Series 7 kettle that stole the show for me. Before I tell you more, I'll leave you with the following video to find out why.
One of features that impressed me the most was its thermos technology, which keeps water hot for up to 12 hours after boiling. I'm not sure how accurate this is as I didn't get to physically try out the kettle, but boiling a kettle uses up a lot more energy that you'd think, so it'll be a game-changer if it works.
Other features include a small dial to adjust the temperature setting, an anti-burn pouring function and built-in filter. Its minimalistic design is also really appealing, especially if you're a fan of a simple aesthetic.
Haier hasn't officially announced when the kettle will be available, or what its price point will be. However, we're expecting it to appear within the next few weeks.
Take a look at our TikTok below for more of a look:
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
