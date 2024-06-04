Haier's new air fryer has a viewing window that lets you monitor cooking progress

QUICK SUMMARY Haier has taken on the likes of Ninja and Salter with its new Multi Air Fryer Series 5. Not only does it have nine different cooking options and huge temperature range, it also has an integrated viewing window that allows you to check the cooking progress without opening the basket and losing heat. Despite its RRP of £140.00, Argos currently have a small appliance sale which takes it down to £112.00.

Known for manufacturing some of the best washing machines and best fridge freezers on the market, Haier has recently branched into the small appliance market. We'll be covering the smart home brand's latest launches within the next few days, but there's just one product that's caught our eye more than the rest.

The new Haier Multi Air Fryer Series 5 has taken on the likes of Ninja and Salter with its time-saving features and minimalist look. Its integrated viewing window especially sets it apart from other models, including an LED light that allows you to check the cooking progress without opening the basket and losing heat.

(Image credit: Haier)

The Haier Multi Air Fryer Series 5 offers nine different cooking methods rolled into one, including bake, roast, grill, defrost, reheat and slow cook. Its temperature regulation ranges from 40° to 200° and the control dial and light up display allows you to quickly select from preset programs.

With its extra large seven litre capacity, the Haier Multi Air Fryer is big enough to cook up four portions. It also comes with a set of extra accessories, including a rack that allows you to add an extra layer of food, a shallow tin and a deep tin.

If this wide array of impressive features has caught your attention, it's important to know that Argos is currently offering 20% off appliances with the code ELEC20. Take a look:

Haier Air Fryer I-Master Series 5: was £140.00, now £112.00 at Argos (save £28)

Remember to input the code ELEC20 to access the full discount at checkout.