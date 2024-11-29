This Philips beard trimmer hits all-new low price – but be quick!

If you’re looking to upgrade your grooming routine, then the best Black Friday deals are the place to look. Facial and body hair groomers have had their prices slashed, but the best deal I’ve found is on T3’s favourite beard trimmer.
In the Philips Black Friday sale, the Philips BT9000 Prestige has hit an all-new low price, saving you £40 on the number one product in our best beard trimmer guide.
View the Philips Beard Trimmer 9000 Prestige deal
Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips BT9000 Prestige is now just £80.99, thanks to this 37% discount. We rated this beard trimmer highly in our Philips BT9000 Prestige review, and commented that it’s not only the classiest model we’ve ever seen, but it “looks great, feels good in the hand and offers an ultra-smooth beard trimming experience.”
Philips Beard Trimmer 9000 Prestige: was £129.99, now £80.99 at Philips
Get 37% off the Philips BT9000 Prestige in the Philips Black Friday sale. It uses SteelPrecision technology which features a cutter and integrated comb system to offer the sharpest and safest cut. The full metal blades are ideal for all types of beard hair, and it can easily cut through long, thick hair without any pulling.
The Philips BT9000 Prestige rarely drops in price, and I imagine this deal will go fast, so you’ll want to be quick! But if it’s a full body groom that you’re after, then I’ve got another great Black Friday deal for you.
In the Boots Black Friday sale, the (deep breath) Philips Series 9000 20-in-1 Ultimate Multi Groom, Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper has been cut from £129.99 to just £69.99, saving you £60 on this all-in-one grooming device.
As the name suggests, the Philips Series 9000 can be used on the hair on your body, face and head. The 20-tool kit comes with a multi-comb with 27 length settings, so it’s suitable for both short and long beards. Now just £69.99, it’s an absolute steal this Black Friday.
Philips Series 9000 20-in-1 Ultimate Multi Groom, Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper: was £129.99, now £69.99 at Boots
Get 46% off the Philips Series 9000 Ultimate in this Boots Black Friday deal. The groomer, beard trimmer and hair clipper uses the brand’s most advanced stainless steel trimmer and it comes with a OneBlade trimmer for precise grooming.
