My favourite beard trimmer is the cheapest it’s been all year in Prime Day deal

For your money, the current best beard trimmer is the Philips BT9000 – and it’s now at its lowest price of the year, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Ranking above rivals from Braun and Remington, the Philips BT900 is my favourite beard trimmer thanks to its premium design, high build quality and, of course, because it cuts hair very well indeed.

Check out the Philips BT9000 deal here

For this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale – which is actually now called Prime Big Day Deals – the Philips BT9000 beard trimmer has had its price cut (or trimmed, if you will) from an RRP of £129.99 to just £89.99, saving you a handy £40.

Philips BT9000 Beard Trimmer: was £129.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

This beard trimmer is T3's current favourite. It has up to 120 minutes of battery life and can be adjusted in 0.2 mm increments from 0.4 mm to 10 mm, ensuring you get exactly the right length every time you shave.

T3's favourite beard trimmer has hit its lowest price this year, according to CamelCamelCamel , whose database of historic Amazon prices claims the Philips BT9000 hasn’t been this cheap since the end or 2023. For much of this year, it's hovered around the £100 mark, and occasionally cost as much as its full RRP – so you can be safe in the knowledge that today’s Amazon Prime Day deal really is a good’un.

What gave the Philips BT9000 the number one spot in our roundup of favourite beard trimmers? Suitable for wet, dry and curly hair, the Philips BT9000 has 30 different length settings with increments of 0.2 mm between lengths of 0.4 mm and 10 mm. It offers up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a one-hour charge, and there’s a three-level battery indicator so you always know how much juice it has left.

Here’s what we said while compiling that list: “There's no doubt that the Philips BT9000 Prestige is the classiest looking beard trimmer we've ever clapped eyes on. That's thanks to its steel body, steel blades and heavy-duty rubber grip. Even the battery life indicator is neatly integrated into the base of the trimmer.”

And here’s what our reviewer said in the Philips BT9000 review after using the trimmer for themselves: “The Philips BT9000 Prestige is a classy beard trimmer that looks good in any bathroom and feels exceptionally well-balanced in the hand. Hair length is easily adjusted thanks to a smart rotary dial mounted on the sleek steel body and a metal comb, making the overall shaving experience smooth and free from any snags or nicks.”