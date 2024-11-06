Avoiding Movember? T3's favourite electric shaver is currently 50% off in early Black Friday deal

We love this electric shaver, and you will too at this price

Braun Series 9 PRO+
If you're jumping into Movember this month, you might already be planning your beard or moustache styles for when the growth starts to show. However, if you'd rather keep things smooth, this Black Friday could be the perfect time to snag one of the best electric shavers.

Right now, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ is 50% off – making it an unbeatable deal on Braun's latest high-end model. It succeeds the previous Braun Series 9 Pro, with the PRO+ including a few additional features that offer added convenience and precision.

It's currently on offer for £239.99 reduced from £479.99. Check it out:

Braun Series Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver: was £479.99, now £239.99 at Amazon (save £240)

Save 50% on the brand new Braun Series 9 PRO+ electric shaver.

View Deal

This Series 9 PRO+ model is labelled as a shaving game-changer, delivering exceptional closeness and comfort. It features five advanced ProShave elements, including the ProLift Blade, designed to cut more efficiently with each stroke.

Its Precision ProTrimmer, made from surgical-grade stainless steel, tackles longer hairs and precise edges like sideburns and moustaches with ease. It’s also built to last, with a robust 60-minute Li-ion battery life and dual wet or dry functionality.

The Box contains:

1 x Electric shaver

1 x PowerCase (provides up to up to 90 minutes of shaving without recharging)

1 x Charging stand

1 x Charging cable

1 x Cleaning brush

