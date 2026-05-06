This 5-star robot lawn mower has a major £500 price cut on Amazon – but only for a short time

The Eufy E15 robot lawn mower has just had a major price cut on Amazon, and it’s a deal that’s worth paying attention to. For starters, this is still a very new model, only launching last summer as Eufy’s first-ever robot mower. Even more impressive, it managed to score a full five stars in our full review, which is pretty rare in this category.

So when it dropped by around £500, bringing it down to under £1,000, it immediately stood out. That’s also the lowest price it’s been so far, making it a much more accessible option if you’ve been considering a robot mower.

In testing, it proved especially strong for relatively flat lawns, handling gradients up to 18°. Our reviewer described it as a “cracking choice” for keeping a standard lawn looking neat, highlighting how easy it is to set up and use. The app is also simple, avoiding the overly technical approach that some competitors take.

The mower itself uses an AI-powered Full Vision system to mow in clean, parallel stripes whilst detecting and avoiding obstacles. It also includes 4G-enabled GPS tracking so you can always see where it is, and features like automatic return during rain or low light help ensure it only operates when conditions are suitable.

At this price especially, it’s a strong option if you want a reliable, easy-to-use robot mower without paying premium-level prices.