This luxury Sage coffee machine gets £299 price cut in early Prime Day deal

The Sage The Barista Touch has just been given a huge £299 price cut ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

As a caffeine addict, I can’t get enough of my Sage coffee machine, and this Prime Day discount makes this luxury coffee machine more affordable than before.

View the Sage The Barista Touch deal

Shop all early Prime Day deals

Originally priced at £1,049.95, the Sage The Barista Touch is now £750, saving you £299.95 on this premium coffee machine.

If you want to upgrade your coffee-making experience or you simply can’t get through the day with a cup of coffee, then you’ll want to invest in a good quality coffee machine. The best bean to cup coffee machines can lean more on the expensive side, but right now, the Sage The Barista Touch has dropped in price, so there’s no better time to invest in a coffee machine than now.

Sage The Barista Touch Bean To Cup Coffee Machine: was £1,049.95 , now £750 at Amazon

Get 29% off the Sage The Barista Touch in the early Prime Big Deal Days sale. This premium bean-to-cup coffee machine is surprisingly easy to use, and takes care of grinding the beans, dispensing the coffee and frothing the milk for you. Its stainless steel design looks beautiful in any kitchen aesthetic and it comes with plenty of accessories to help you become a professional barista.

Why should I buy the Sage The Barista Touch?

Part of Sage’s popular Barista series, the Sage The Barista Touch is an expertly-designed coffee machine. I use my Sage coffee machine every day and it’s an absolute joy to use. While bean-to-cup coffee machines might seem a little daunting, Sage’s models are incredibly easy to use and make delicious coffee in a matter of minutes.

The Sage The Barista Touch has a hopper at the top of the machine and an integrated conical burr grinder that blends your beans to your preferences. From there, making your coffee is easy as the Sage The Barista Touch has optimal water pressure that infuses and extracts the beans to get the right balance and flavour.

For milky coffee drinkers, the Sage The Barista Touch has a built-in automatic microfoam steam wand that perfectly froths the milk to your liking for lattes, cappuccinos and more. The entire coffee making process can be selected through the touchscreen display which also allows you to create and save up to eight coffee options.

I can’t get enough of my Sage coffee machine, so if you’ve been saving up for one for a while, this Prime Day deal on the Sage The Barista Touch is well worth taking advantage of. But if you fancy shopping elsewhere, you can also find the Sage The Barista Touch for £799 at John Lewis .