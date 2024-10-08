This luxury Nespresso pod coffee machine is almost half price in the Prime Day sale

Our favourite high-end coffee pod machine has had its price cut by over £200 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

This limited-time offer sees the Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus reduced from its RRP of £479.95 to just £265.05. That’s a saving of 45% on a coffee machine we praised for its intuitive controls, excellent milk frother and great selection of espresso options.

Check out the Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus coffee machine deal here

The brushed stainless steel machine has a 1.5-litre capacity, comes with a milk frother, and compatible coffee capsules can cost from as little as 36p each.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus: was £479.95, now £265.05 at Amazon

This high-end coffee pod machine looks the part, thanks to its stainless steel construction, and its performance is just as impressive, thanks to Nespresso compatibility and integrated milk frother.

T3 described the Creatista as the best high-end option in our roundup of the best pod coffee machines , and stated: “Sage has excelled with this premium-priced addition to the Nespresso roster of third-party machines.

“The Creatista is superbly built, with a reassuringly large amount of metal used in the construction, but what impresses most here is the typically Sage-like, intuitive interface. There’s an LED panel on top that displays one of eight coffee styles from ristretto to latte macchiato, and it's so easy to use, my cat managed to whip up a flat white without even looking at the instruction manual.”

Our reviewer awarded the machine with four stars and praised its ability to heat up in just three seconds, plus the convenience of Nespresso pod compatibility, and its solid build quality. They said: “We’ve loved every minute with the Nespresso Sage Creatista thanks to its ease-of-use and ability to turn out quality coffee with a frothy milk flourish.”