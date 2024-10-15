Sage’s new Oracle Jet coffee machine might be the smartest way to get your cold brew fix

QUICK SUMMARY Sage has launched its new Oracle Jet bean to cup coffee machine, and it’s the brand’s smartest model yet. It has a new ThermoJet heating system and its redesigned touchscreen offers better barista guidance and Auto MilQ settings than before. The Sage Oracle Jet is available to buy now for £1,699.95 / $1,999.95.

Sage has just launched its latest bean to cup coffee machine – and cold brew fans are going to love it. The Sage Oracle Jet is equipped with a new ThermoJet heating system, and it has a sleeker and more innovative touchscreen that offers barista advice and customised milk settings.

Sage designs and manufactures some of the best bean to cup coffee machines on the market. Its premium models do cost a pretty penny, but if you’re a coffee lover, they’re well worth the money – I would know, as I use my Sage coffee machine every day.

For 2024, Sage has debuted its newest bean to cup coffee machine, the Sage Oracle Jet . Part of the popular Oracle collection, the Sage Oracle Jet is being described by the brand as its ‘new standard in automation, performance and speed’ and after looking at it, I’d have to agree.

The Sage Oracle Jet has been given an upgraded design, the most exciting of which is its new touchscreen. Similar to the Barista Touch Impress – my personal coffee maker of choice which I gave five stars in my Sage Barista Touch Impress review – the Sage Oracle Jet offers barista guidance on the 5-inch touchscreen to help you get the most out of your coffee.

(Image credit: Sage)

The touchscreen and machine work together to automatically identify your espresso shots, including whether they’re over or under extracted. From there, the Sage Oracle Jet will offer advice on how to adjust your grind size and other details to get the perfect shot of espresso. The touchscreen also has 11 pre-programmed drinks for you to select, including new cold brew and cold espresso options.

Similar to the Barista Touch Impress, the Sage Oracle Jet also has Auto MilQ settings which are personalised to different types of milk, including dairy, oat, soy and almond. Now, the Sage Oracle Jet has an Auto Queue function so you can queue your milk to heat and froth automatically after extraction.

Another notable feature is the Sage Oracle Jet’s ThermoJet heating system. Powering both the brewing and steaming functions of the machine, ThermoJet heats up in seconds and ensures that coffee is at a 93°C temperature at all times for the best results. The Sage Oracle Jet also has an integrated grinder with 45 grind settings to grind coffee beans to your personal preferences.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors