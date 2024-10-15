Sage’s new Oracle Jet coffee machine might be the smartest way to get your cold brew fix

QUICK SUMMARY
Sage has launched its new Oracle Jet bean to cup coffee machine, and it’s the brand’s smartest model yet. It has a new ThermoJet heating system and its redesigned touchscreen offers better barista guidance and Auto MilQ settings than before.
The Sage Oracle Jet is available to buy now for £1,699.95 / $1,999.95.
Sage has just launched its latest bean to cup coffee machine – and cold brew fans are going to love it. The Sage Oracle Jet is equipped with a new ThermoJet heating system, and it has a sleeker and more innovative touchscreen that offers barista advice and customised milk settings.
Sage designs and manufactures some of the best bean to cup coffee machines on the market. Its premium models do cost a pretty penny, but if you’re a coffee lover, they’re well worth the money – I would know, as I use my Sage coffee machine every day.
For 2024, Sage has debuted its newest bean to cup coffee machine, the Sage Oracle Jet. Part of the popular Oracle collection, the Sage Oracle Jet is being described by the brand as its ‘new standard in automation, performance and speed’ and after looking at it, I’d have to agree.
The Sage Oracle Jet has been given an upgraded design, the most exciting of which is its new touchscreen. Similar to the Barista Touch Impress – my personal coffee maker of choice which I gave five stars in my Sage Barista Touch Impress review – the Sage Oracle Jet offers barista guidance on the 5-inch touchscreen to help you get the most out of your coffee.
The touchscreen and machine work together to automatically identify your espresso shots, including whether they’re over or under extracted. From there, the Sage Oracle Jet will offer advice on how to adjust your grind size and other details to get the perfect shot of espresso. The touchscreen also has 11 pre-programmed drinks for you to select, including new cold brew and cold espresso options.
Similar to the Barista Touch Impress, the Sage Oracle Jet also has Auto MilQ settings which are personalised to different types of milk, including dairy, oat, soy and almond. Now, the Sage Oracle Jet has an Auto Queue function so you can queue your milk to heat and froth automatically after extraction.
Another notable feature is the Sage Oracle Jet’s ThermoJet heating system. Powering both the brewing and steaming functions of the machine, ThermoJet heats up in seconds and ensures that coffee is at a 93°C temperature at all times for the best results. The Sage Oracle Jet also has an integrated grinder with 45 grind settings to grind coffee beans to your personal preferences.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Sage Oracle Jet is available to buy for £1,699.95 at Sage and $1,999.95 at Breville. It’s available in brushed stainless steel and black truffle colourways.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week
Xbox's new online presentation is all about games, games, games – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin gets a massive "Pro" upgrade, and not just in name
The iconic all-in-one speaker system goes pro
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Jura unveils first-ever 'premium economy' coffee machine, but why is it so expensive?
The Jura C8 is here, but I don't know what to think about its price tag
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Loewe launches its first ever espresso machine – and it’s as stylish as you’d imagine
The Loewe aura.pure is the best-looking coffee machine I’ve ever seen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Grind and Sage collaborate on bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress
Bring the Grind coffee shop to your kitchen
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Series 5500 LatteGo EP5546/70 Coffee Machine review: a dream machine for custom coffees
Philips' impressive LatteGo system delivers superb coffees – more than 20 different kinds
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Nespresso stays ahead of the game with return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule
You know summer's nearly over when the pumpkin spice arrives
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
De'Longhi Eletta Explore review: a bean to cup coffee machine I can no longer live without
The De'Longhi Eletta Explore has been a staple in my kitchen since it arrived...and I think it's here to stay
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
KitchenAid takes on Sage with new espresso machines – and wins with this one feature
KitchenAid launches new espresso machine collection and I want all of them
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Wacaco Minipresso GR2 review: on-the-go coffee with an affordable price tag
Is the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 the best portable espresso maker?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published