Nespresso adds a pretty pop of pink to its Vertuo line – and it's perfect for spring
Get ready to add a splash of colour to your coffee routine
QUICK SUMMARY
Nespresso has launched a pink colourway of its best selling Vertuo Pop. It joins the existing lineup of colours and is priced at £99 – available to buy from today.
The Vertuo Pop is hands down one of the best pod coffee machines, and it’s easy to see why people love it. However, if you’re a fan of bold, pastel hues, get ready to fall in love because Nespresso just dropped a brand-new colourway, and I’m already obsessed.
Say hello to Vertuo Pop in Candy Pink! This fun and playful shade is here to brighten up your kitchen with its vibrant, joyful energy. It’s the perfect way to shake things up, and with spring and summer just around the corner, this pop of colour feels oh-so-right.
The Candy Pink Vertuo Pop joins the existing lineup of colours and is priced at £99 – available to buy from today.
What is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop?
Of course, it’s not just about the aesthetics. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop works exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, offering over 30 varieties, including iced, flavoured and classic options. Whether you're craving a 40ml espresso, an 80ml double espresso, a 150ml gran lungo, or a 230ml large mug, this machine has you covered.
It also heats up in just 30 seconds, features a super simple one-button operation, and features patented barcode technology to read each capsule for the perfect brew every time. Oh, and automatic pod ejection means no mess, no fuss – just great coffee.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
