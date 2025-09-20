I’m a coffee expert, and my favourite coffee machine accessory will surprise you – and it’s only £40!

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested almost every coffee machine or coffee-related accessory that you can think of. From best bean to cup coffee machines and cold brew infusers, to pod coffee machines and drip coffee makers, I’ve become somewhat of an expert when it comes to making the best cup of coffee.

I have a pretty amazing coffee set-up at the moment, featuring my favourite machine of all time, the Sage Barista Touch Impress . While it has a built-in bean grinder, I’ve also been playing around with the luxury Fellow Ode grinder, and I have a selection of coffee beans from my local cafe to play with.

But my latest – and favourite – coffee machine accessory has only recently made its way into my kitchen, and it might surprise you. It’s a coffee knock box, and it’s made my espresso puck disposal so much easier and – dare I say it – fun.

If you’re not sure what a knock box is, it’s a box that has a bar running horizontally across it. To remove your used coffee grounds or pucks from your portafilter, you simply knock it against the bar, and the box catches it.

(Image credit: Sage)

My knock box of choice is the Sage Knock Box which only cost £39.95 and it matches my coffee machine perfectly. But there are plenty on the market from brands like Ninja and De’Longhi, plus there are lots of cheap options to be found on Amazon and John Lewis.

Now, you might be thinking, “why would I buy a knock box if I can just walk to the bin?”, and to an extent, you’re right. It’s a pretty silly purchase in the grand scheme of things, but having a knock box to hand means it’s easier to keep your countertop or coffee-making area cleaner and tidier.

I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve made a mess running back and forth from my coffee machine to the bin, whether that’s from the portafilter dripping or knocking it at a weird angle and scattering wet coffee grounds all over the floor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My knock box has helped me cause less mess, and has also resulted in me cleaning my coffee machine and portafilter much more often, as no one wants to leave their used coffee grounds to fester and go mouldy! It looks good too, and at just under £40, it’s one of my favourite purchases I’ve made for my coffee set-up.