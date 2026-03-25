Gaggia just gave its 1991 Classic espresso machine a modern upgrade – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Gaggia has launched the Classic Up espresso machine, a new, upgraded version of its original 1991 Classic model. The Gaggia Classic Up brews the perfect strength espresso, thanks to its upgraded brewing technology.

Watch out, Sage – Gaggia has just launched its new manual espresso machine to suit all coffee makers, from beginners to baristas. Based on its original Classic coffee machine , the Gaggia Classic Up brews the right strength and length espresso, thanks to its upgraded brewing technology.

Italian coffee manufacturer Gaggia originally launched its Classic espresso maker in 1991. Since then, it’s introduced the Classic GT, a ‘semi-pro’ version of the original, and more recently, the Classic Up. All three models are designed and crafted in Italy, and vary in terms of expertise level.

The newest model, the Gaggia Classic Up looks to be the perfect ‘middle man’ from the collection. It features a combination of features from both the Classic and Classic GT – the best of both, if you will.

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In terms of design, the Gaggia Classic Up looks a lot like the Classic with its brass boiler and group head, oversized heating element, and three dial controls. It also has a steam wand and portafilter, and a similar slim design.

(Image credit: Gaggia)

Made from stainless steel and finished in black, the Gaggia Classic Up differs from its siblings with its new front brew pressure gauge. It also has a 2-inch colour display at the top, and two drip trays to fit different cup sizes.

Internally, the Gaggia Classic Up has a dual PID system which precisely manages the water temperature and flow. The first PID focuses on the brew of the espresso which you can adjust to suit specific temperatures, and the second is for steam. Pre-infusion of the coffee grounds, and the length of shot can be programmed by you.

As a manual espresso machine, the Gaggia Classic Up does require you to be more involved in the coffee making process. But that shouldn’t put off beginners – its simple controls make it easy to use, although you will need a separate coffee grinder.

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