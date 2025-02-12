De'Longhi unveils new on-trend colourway for best-selling coffee machine

Jade Green joins four existing shades

The De'Longhi Rivelia is now available in a new Jade Green shade. This online-exclusive colour joins the existing options of Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Grey and Sand Beige.

To celebrate its launch, De'Longhi is offering the Jade Green model at a £100 discount, bringing the price to £649.

The De'Longhi Rivelia is undeniably one of the best bean to cup coffee machines we've encountered in recent years, even earning a Highly Commended title at last year's T3 awards. One of its standout features is its stylish design, with a range of colour options to suit a variety of kitchen aesthetics. Now, De'Longhi is taking it a step further by introducing the Rivelia in a stunning Jade Green shade.

This new colour is an online-exclusive, meaning it can only be purchased directly through De'Longhi’s official online store. It adds to the machine's existing palette, which includes Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Grey and Sand Beige.

To mark the launch, De'Longhi is offering the Jade Green edition at a special £100 discount, bringing the price down to just £649. Check it out below:

De'Longhi Rivelia : was £749.99 now £649 at Delonghi UK

The De'Longhi Rivelia in Jade Green was only announced today, meaning this impressive launch discount probably won't last too much longer. Grab it whilst you still can!

For more information on why the De'Longhi Rivelia is worth a purchase, read our full review for further insights.

