De'Longhi expands best-selling La Specialista range with new bean-to-cup coffee machine

De’Longhi’s La Specialista range has delivered some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines in recent years, including the five-star La Specialista Opera. Known for elevating the home coffee experience, this lineup continues to impress with its latest addition.

Today, De’Longhi has unveiled the La Specialista Touch – a manual coffee machine featuring a touchscreen interface and Bean Adapt Technology. This new model integrates the best features of its predecessors without sacrificing on performance.

The La Specialista Touch has an RRP of £699 (around $900) and is available to purchase from De'Longhi's online store and selected partner retailers. Buyers will also receive the De'Longhi hand blown Connoisseur Glasses gift set for free whilst stocks last.

The Touch's standout feature has to be its 3.5-inch display which guides users through the coffee-making process, allowing adjustments with 15 grind settings and three brewing temperatures. Included in the box is a tamper and tamping mat, milk jug, brush and a steam wand cleaning tool for easy maintenance. There's also a dose adjust tool for optimal grinding and two single wall baskets (single and double shot) to customise an Espresso.

There are nine pre-programmed recipes (including a five-minute Cold Brew) to choose from, with the ability to save up to nine personalised recipes. It also has a wipe-clean stainless steel body and self-cleaning programme to make maintenance exceptionally easy. The Cool-Touch Auto Steam Wand works with dairy and plant-based milk, offering five different milk textures to suit varying preferences.

We'll be reviewing the La Specialista Touch within the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for our thoughts.