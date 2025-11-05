After a pod coffee machine that looks as good as it brews? This one is nearly 70% off on Amazon

These days, finding an appliance that looks as good as it works is just as important as performance. That’s why Ninja’s viral Stone Gold Air Fryer took off, and why every new Smeg appliance seems to sell out the minute it’s launched.

Whilst I’ve been hunting for early Black Friday deals, I’ve been paying special attention to kitchen gadgets that are as stylish as they are practical – and one deal in particular has caught my eye.

The Tassimo by Bosch Finesse Friendly Pod Coffee Machine has been reduced by a huge 66%, bringing it down to just under £40.

The machine itself is compact, stylish, and incredibly easy to use. Just pop in a pod, press a button, and you’ve got everything from espresso to cappuccinos in seconds. The clever barcode system ensures each drink is brewed perfectly, whilst the removable water tank and drip tray make cleaning a breeze.

Tassimo pods are also widely available in most supermarkets, so you won’t have to hunt down expensive, hard-to-find pods that only work with your machine.

Today's best Bosch Tassimo by Bosch TAS1002GB HAPPY Pod Coffee Machine and Bosch Tassimo Suny Pod Coffee Machine deals $398.18 View Deal