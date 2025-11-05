After a pod coffee machine that looks as good as it brews? This one is nearly 70% off on Amazon
It's been reduced to just under £40
These days, finding an appliance that looks as good as it works is just as important as performance. That’s why Ninja’s viral Stone Gold Air Fryer took off, and why every new Smeg appliance seems to sell out the minute it’s launched.
Whilst I’ve been hunting for early Black Friday deals, I’ve been paying special attention to kitchen gadgets that are as stylish as they are practical – and one deal in particular has caught my eye.
The Tassimo by Bosch Finesse Friendly Pod Coffee Machine has been reduced by a huge 66%, bringing it down to just under £40.
Easy to use and quick to brew, the Finesse Friendly Pod Coffee Machine is a great choice for anyone who loves coffee at the touch of a button. With nearly 70% on Amazon, how can you say no?
The machine itself is compact, stylish, and incredibly easy to use. Just pop in a pod, press a button, and you’ve got everything from espresso to cappuccinos in seconds. The clever barcode system ensures each drink is brewed perfectly, whilst the removable water tank and drip tray make cleaning a breeze.
Tassimo pods are also widely available in most supermarkets, so you won’t have to hunt down expensive, hard-to-find pods that only work with your machine.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.